The Carroll Police Department was dispatched to Graham Park today (Wednesday) after reports of a physical altercation involving a weapon occurred at the shelter house. Law enforcement says the fight happened at approximately 11:00 a.m. when Taylor Frank of Carroll jumped Amy Hunter of Carroll, striking her in the head several times. Authorities were shown a video of the fight that showed Frank hitting Hunter. The video also showed Hunter pulling a machete from underneath her shirt and advancing toward Frank. Hunter was arrested for carrying weapons in the commission of an assault and booked into the Carroll County Jail. Frank was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to jail, where she was cited and released for disorderly conduct.

CARROLL, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO