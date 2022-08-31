Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
WBTV
Historian talks town history as thousands gather for Matthews Alive festival
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. The festival features food, amusement rides and activities for people of all ages. The festival was canceled the last two years because of health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. WBTV...
WBTV
Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An exciting weekend is coming to an end in the town of Matthews. After a couple of years of cancellations because of the pandemic, Matthews Alive came back and in a big way. The festival brings thousands of people to downtown Matthews every year. While there is more food and family fun for everyone, there is an even better reason to get out there.
WBTV
Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A power outage in northeast Charlotte has left hundreds in the dark early Tuesday morning. According to Duke Energy, the outage is impacting approximately 803 customers in the area of North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. Duke Energy officials said the outage was first...
WBTV
Army in major need of soldiers, offering new incentives to recruits
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of July, the U.S. Army said it is facing the most challenging recruitment time in decades. As a result, they are offering major financial incentives to new recruits. In a July memo, Army leaders say they ended the fiscal year with a little over 466,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
WBTV
The history of downtown Matthews
Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
kiss951.com
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County
Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
charlotteonthecheap.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is giving away 20,000 free laptops — learn how to apply
MeckTech applications opened on September 1, 2022 for fall distributions and will reopen in early 2023 for any remaining devices until all laptops have been distributed. Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free and includes a preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up.
House mover’s final act: A century-old tenant house
Wright, who calls himself a fifth-generation mover, has moved houses like this his whole life. He started with his first at age 12 in Polkton, the Anson County town where he lives. He enjoys the challenge each one presents.
wccbcharlotte.com
Victim Identified in University Area Deadly Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in the University area. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
WBTV
Next phase of the Weddington Road Corridor Plan underway in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is requesting the community’s input on the final development of the Weddington Road Corridor Plan. Guided by community input, and following adoption by City Council, this plan will articulate the city’s vision and define goals for the future development and public investment in the Weddington Road corridor. As one of the fastest growing sections of the city, this corridor offers great potential for enhanced connectivity that will improve the community’s quality of life.
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox46.com
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
NC family trying to save daughter
Imagine knowing there's something that could help your child who is slowly slipping away and not being able to get your hands on it.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vendors of Boiling Springs Neighborhood Market set up for holiday weekend
Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– In Brunswick County, locals set up for their bi monthly market to sell local homemade goods. Boiling Springs Lake holds a market at the Community Center every other Saturday from March through December filled with various vendors of local goods. Vendors include local produce,...
CMPD Animal Care seeking people to temporarily foster animals after holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE — With the holiday weekend closing the CMPD Animal Care and Adoption Center for an extra day, the shelter is seeking your help in temporarily fostering animals as a day closed on Labor Day means a day without moving dogs into homes. The shelter expects to be full...
Comments / 0