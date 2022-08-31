ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Historian talks town history as thousands gather for Matthews Alive festival

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people flocked to downtown Matthews for the Matthews Alive festival Labor Day Weekend. The festival features food, amusement rides and activities for people of all ages. The festival was canceled the last two years because of health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. WBTV...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Matthews Alive wraps up Monday, helping businesses all weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An exciting weekend is coming to an end in the town of Matthews. After a couple of years of cancellations because of the pandemic, Matthews Alive came back and in a big way. The festival brings thousands of people to downtown Matthews every year. While there is more food and family fun for everyone, there is an even better reason to get out there.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A power outage in northeast Charlotte has left hundreds in the dark early Tuesday morning. According to Duke Energy, the outage is impacting approximately 803 customers in the area of North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. Duke Energy officials said the outage was first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
WCNC

NCDOT awards $691K contract to replace Union County bridge

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A bridge on Prospect Road in southern Union County is set to be replaced in the coming months, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced. The bridge on Prospect Road over Polecat Creek will be rebuilt with work expected to be complete by next April,...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

The history of downtown Matthews

Police say they got a call around 2:30 a.m. about a downed person off West Sugar Creek Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Man injured after officer-involved shooting in Gaston Co. Updated: 8 hours ago. Gaston County police officers fired at a man after he held another person at gunpoint on...
MATTHEWS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
TROUTMAN, NC
kiss951.com

Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County

Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grant Hill
charlotteonthecheap.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is giving away 20,000 free laptops — learn how to apply

MeckTech applications opened on September 1, 2022 for fall distributions and will reopen in early 2023 for any remaining devices until all laptops have been distributed. Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free and includes a preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Victim Identified in University Area Deadly Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in the University area. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#K12#New Heights Middle School#Concord Mills#Eastway Drive
luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Next phase of the Weddington Road Corridor Plan underway in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is requesting the community’s input on the final development of the Weddington Road Corridor Plan. Guided by community input, and following adoption by City Council, this plan will articulate the city’s vision and define goals for the future development and public investment in the Weddington Road corridor. As one of the fastest growing sections of the city, this corridor offers great potential for enhanced connectivity that will improve the community’s quality of life.
CONCORD, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox46.com

Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy