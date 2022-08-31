ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

PhillyBite

The Delaware Taco Festival Returns With 25 Food Trucks

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a good time in Delaware, you shouldn't miss The. Delaware Taco Festival at Tubman Garret Riverfront Park. Held on September 24 and 25, this food festival is packed with fun and excitement for the whole family. There will be carnival games, bounce houses, face painters, and more for everyone to enjoy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Pedestrian struck on White Horse Pike

HAMMONTON—Police received a call of a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on the 100 block of S. White Horse Pike at 10:12 a.m. on August 26, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. A preliminary investigation revealed Bobbie Molina, 42, of Millville ran into the roadway and...
HAMMONTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Millville, NJ
Lifestyle
Sports
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Railroad is Ready for Operation

Pictured left is Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum. In the third photo, pictured are Commissioner Scott Griscom, SMS Lines, Kevin Elder, and Deputy Director Mickey Ostrum (Photos provided) On Tuesday, August 9, Salem County Commissioners Ben Laury, Mickey Ostrum, and Scott Griscom were joined by 3rd Legislative District Sen. Edward Durr...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Donate Your Outdoor Summer Plants to Cape May Zoo

Here's an idea for repurposing your outdoor plants at the end of the summer. Don't throw them out -- donate your live summer plants to Cape May Zoo!. The Cape May Zoo, South Jersey's local treasure, which offers free year-round admission to see its collection of 550 animals, always puts out an appeal for discarded Christmas trees just around the first of the year. Here's one of the Zoo's appeals for Christmas trees from Facebook.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Popular fried chicken franchise plans expansion into Philadelphia

Fried chicken lovers in the Philadelphia region will soon have another option to satisfy their cravings. Dave's Hot Chicken, a fast-casual Nashville hot chicken phenomenon, is bringing its first restaurants to the area. Thanks to a recently-signed deal, a minimum of eight locations are planned throughout Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One Wounded Another Killed in Spring Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN)The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a Friday evening double shooting that left one man dead, Mercer County Prosecutor Onofri reported. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on September 2, Trenton police received a Shot Spotter activation and several calls for a shooting....
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Dealy Field Playground in Sea Isle City NJ

Dealy Field Playground in Sea Isle City is a well-sized fenced-in playground that has a treehouse theme and is split into two sections, one for younger children and one for older children. This park has a very packed area of sports nearby and is also placed right next to a pier that has a beautiful view of the bay.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Knight Park Playground in Collingswood NJ

Knight Park Playground in Collingswood is a playground designed for smaller children surrounded by large fields and walking paths. 10 Things to Know About Knight Park Playground in Collingswood NJ. As part of our challenge to write about 100 New Jersey playgrounds in 100 days we bring you the details...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
camdencounty.com

County Store Moves Location in Voorhees Town Center

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Store was opened in the Echelon Mall more than 30 years ago on the second level adjacent to the Boscov’s. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the location will stay on the second floor, but move to a new corridor of the Voorhees Town Center. This new location will be located adjacent to the Voorhees Township municipal operation next to the former Macy’s site.
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Motorist charged with leaving scene of fatal pedestrian crash

Authorities have charged a motorist in a fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday in Atlantic City. Harris L. Jacobs, 26, of Atlantic City, was driving an SUV on the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m. when police say he struck and killed Orlando Fraga, 76, also of Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Jersey Family Fun

ABOUT

Jersey Family Fun is the go to resource for parents, grandparents, and loved ones looking for things to do with kids in New Jersey and ways to have fun with their children! Part online magazine for New Jersey families, part New Jersey blog, our team of parents blog about family fun in New Jersey, share great stories about family travel destinations, locate family friendly events in New Jersey for our Calendar of Events, research activities, and discover places to visit in New Jersey and elsewhere. Our stories include pictures, videos, and details from experiences of local parents like you. Whether you like to stay close to home or travel with your kids, are looking for free events in New Jersey, or something to do today, we have plenty of ideas for you to have fun with your family. You can find all of them on the pages of Jersey Family Fun.

 https://www.jerseyfamilyfun.com

