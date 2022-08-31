CHAMPAIGN — The Illini defense largely played fairly well on Friday night, but it wasn't enough to leave Indiana with a road conference win. Indiana rushed 26 times for 32 yards (1.2 per carry) but took advantage of some of Illinois' secondary breakdowns with 330 passing yards. Still, Illinois was on defense with two minutes left after holding Indiana to 70 second-half yards with a chance to sneak out of town with a win. The Hoosiers went 75 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left to spurn Illinois' hopes of a road conference win.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO