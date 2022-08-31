On Friday, September 2, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of North Plain Street. Upon arrival, officers learned that there had been an altercation between two subjects, one of which displayed a firearm and fired numerous rounds toward the other subject. The shooter then fled the area in a vehicle. Several shell casings were located at the scene, as well as other evidence of a shooting, however no victims have been located at this time.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO