ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

PHINSIDER RADIO | Byron Jones to the PUP List, a recap of the Eagles’ game and the Miami Dolphins finalize their 53-man roster

By Josh Houtz
The Phinsider
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anthony DiMoro

Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoe and Skylar Thompson during Dolphins training camp this summer(Photo: USA Today Sports) The Miami Dolphins have often struggled to bring stability and premier talent to the quarterback position since Hall of Famer Dan Marino called it a career, and while many may argue that the likes of Chad Pennington or Ryan Tannehill were serviceable, the Dolphins quarterback situation has always been a topic of discussion.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins roster shouldn’t be viewed as complete just yet

The Miami Dolphins have 53 players on their roster and are adding to their 16-player practice squad but something tells me they are not done. There have been whispers, ripples if you will, that surround the 2022 Miami Dolphins. It is easy to see why. Looking at the breakdown of the Dolphins’ first 53-man unit under Mike McDaniel makes you wonder what might be cooking up behind the scenes.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
CBS Sports

Miami (FL) vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Bethune-Cookman @ No. 16 Miami (FL) Last Season Records: Miami (FL) 7-5; Bethune-Cookman 2-9 The Miami (FL) Hurricanes will play against a Division II opponent, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. While the Hurricanes were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy