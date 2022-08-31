Growing up, Savage native Dan Meyers said that he didn’t know he wanted to be a police officer. Originally, after graduating from Burnsville High School in 2015, Meyers pursued an educational path to become an electrician. But after one semester, he said something “clicked in his head” and he decided to scrap that idea and pursue a career in law enforcement, instead.

SAVAGE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO