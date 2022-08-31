Read full article on original website
Ten different feature winners as points races tighten on the oval
Ten different drivers earned checkered flags in racing action at Elko Speedway Sept. 3. Chad Walen of Prior Lake won the second Late Models feature, but he still trails Jacob Goede of Carver in the season points chase. With 832 points, Goede is 28 points ahead of Walen with three Saturdays left on the New Market oval.
Chambers, Hentges, Busch get the call for the Jordan Hall of Fame
The third Jordan Hall of Fame induction ceremony will include a three-sport athlete, a former state championship coach and a longtime statistician as well as a founding member of the school's hall of committee. Dave Hentges, Gregg Busch and Colleen Chambers will be enshrined Sept. 23 in a ceremony that's...
Savage native Dan Meyers sworn in as new police officer
Growing up, Savage native Dan Meyers said that he didn’t know he wanted to be a police officer. Originally, after graduating from Burnsville High School in 2015, Meyers pursued an educational path to become an electrician. But after one semester, he said something “clicked in his head” and he decided to scrap that idea and pursue a career in law enforcement, instead.
End of the line for the Brewers on the Class C state diamond
The Jordan Brewers ran out of steam in the Class C state quarterfinals Sept. 4 in Miesville. The Brewers' season came to a close with a 14-2 loss in eight innings to the Nisswa Lightning. Jordan earned a 3-1 win over the Bluffton Braves in the third round Sept. 3.
Savage police calls: Aug. 18-24
The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 18-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
