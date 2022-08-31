Read full article on original website
UFC Paris results: Nathaniel Wood outstrikes and outgrapples Charles Jourdain to win unanimous decision
Nathaniel Wood showcased his entire mixed martial arts arsenal with a dominant performance over Charles Jourdain to kick off the UFC Paris main card on Saturday. Over three rounds, Wood landed numerous takedowns while also battering Jourdain on the feet as he looked incredibly impressive in his second foray at featherweight after spending most of his career competing at 135 pounds. When the fight was over, the judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 with Wood getting the nod by unanimous decision.
Kamaru Usman describes disorienting aftermath of UFC 278 knockout loss: ‘Leon gave me a 20-minute nap’
Kamaru Usman remembers fighting Leon Edwards one second, and then answering questions on the inside of an ambulance the next. The former UFC welterweight champion was on the wrong end of a head kick in the main event of UFC 278 as he was knocked out by Edwards and left flat on the canvas, no longer on top of the 170-pound division. Usman offered his recollection of the finish during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, and while he said he felt fine, the aftermath of Usman’s first KO loss is spotty at best.
Georges St-Pierre breaks down Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 279, predicts winner
Georges St-Pierre knows a thing or two about winning welterweight main events. With the 170-pound division set to take center stage at UFC 279, the UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion was asked to give his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s headlining battle against Nate Diaz. And St-Pierre expects to see the best version of Chimaev yet.
‘DAMN! That Was Crazy’: Looking Back At UFC 151’s Cancellation with the ‘Sport Killer’
While DAMN! They Were Good normally celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, for the 10-year anniversary of one of the biggest fiascos in UFC history, this week DAMN! will dive deep into the first fight card the UFC ever cancelled, UFC 151. UFC...
UFC Paris results: Nassourdine Imavov unleashes all weapons against Joaquin Buckley to win a unanimous decision
Nassourdine Imavov was clearly fired up fighting in front of a home audience at UFC Paris as he put on a complete performance to beat Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision. Some bad blood between the middleweights saw a few nasty exchanges but Imavov displayed superior striking and grappling while also staving off a late comeback attempt to walk away with the victory. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 with Imavov picking up his third consecutive win in a row.
Chael Sonnen calls for Colby Covington to be next man in line at 185 pounds: ‘There’s opportunity and guys aren’t seizing it’
Take a look at the UFC’s upcoming schedule as well as the welterweight rankings, and one thing is clear: Right now, Colby Covington is the odd man out. Covington is widely considered to be one of the top three welterweights in the world but has effectively been stuck in limbo as the rest of the division figures itself out following Leon Edwards’ dramatic come-from-behind win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Most of the major players at 170 pounds are either booked or tentatively set in prospective matchups, however Covington has remained on the sidelines since his decision win over Jorge Masvidal in March — and there’s been few, if any, talks of his potential return.
Demetrious Johnson on the curious case of his missing UFC belts: ‘I don’t know where they’re at’
Demetrious Johnson has lost most of his UFC belts. Johnson is one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, having defended his UFC flyweight title a record 11 times. But back in 2017, “Mighty Mouse” was butting heads with the promotion over the number of belts he had. Specifically, he had only been given one belt, the one he took home when he captured the flyweight championship. He wanted belts for all of his previous title defenses, a standard practice at the time.
Belal Muhammad expects Leon Edwards to push for Jorge Masvidal fight next: ‘It’s terrible but I know it’s going to happen’
Belal Muhammad had a mix of emotions sitting cageside at UFC 278 when Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman to become welterweight champion. While admittedly not the biggest fan of Edwards after their fight ended in a no contest due to an eye poke back in 2021, Muhammad still gave credit to “Rocky” for a job well done after being down on the scorecards heading into the fifth round. But the downside of Edwards’ win meant Muhammad’s own desire for a title shot will likely get pushed back even further, because with the way the division is set up now, the chances Muhammad gets the next crack at the belt are slim even if he beats Sean Brady at UFC 280 in October.
UFC Paris video: Cristian Quinonez debuts with first-round knockout, Khalid Taha protests stoppage
Cristian Quinonez is now 1-0 in the UFC, though not without a little controversy. The Contender Series bantamweight signing made a successful octagon debut Saturday at UFC Paris, cracking Khalid Taha with a right hand and finishing with ground-and-pound for a first-round TKO victory. Watch the impressive finish above. Taha...
Ciryl Gane welcomes ‘hype,’ money of Jon Jones fight or interim title shot — but shoots down Curtis Blaydes
More than anything, Ciryl Gane just wants another shot at becoming UFC heavyweight champion. Following a devastating knockout of Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Paris main event, Gane addressed his future with Francis Ngannou sidelined due to injury, Jon Jones waiting on his first heavyweight fight and Stipe Miocic still out of action.
Khamzat Chimaev believes Kamaru Usman won’t be same after UFC 278 knockout: ‘Now you know you’re human’
Khamzat Chimaev thinks Kamaru Usman will be a changed man after losing to Leon Edwards. Edwards claimed the UFC welterweight title with an incredible head-kick knockout in the fifth round of the UFC 278 main event. So vicious was the knockout that Usman said he was disoriented for 20 minutes afterward, and with a KO like that, Chimaev believes Usman may never be the same.
Anthony Smith reveals harrowing details of previous weight cuts to 185 pounds: ‘I wasn’t sure I was going to live’
Anthony Smith may have had a tough weight cut at UFC 277, but it was nothing compared to what he used to go through to make 185 pounds. At UFC 277, Smith had a difficult time making the light heavyweight limit, having to use of the towel to make 206-pounds and generally looking pretty drained. Ultimately, Smith hit the mark though and kept up his record of never having missed weight in the UFC. But to hear him tell it, “Lionheart” used to struggle mightily with making the cut at middleweight.
UFC Paris video: Abus Magomedov hits monster front kick to set up 19-second knockout
Abus Magomedov waited a long time to get his first UFC fight. He didn’t wait long to finish it. The debuting middleweight landed an incredible front kick that led to a 19-second knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Paris on Saturday. According to the broadcast, it was the fourth-fastest debut by a fighter in the history of the UFC’s 185-pound division.
Nate Diaz to apply for promoter’s license, launch new promotion Real Fight, Inc.
Nate Diaz is entering the promoting game. The popular UFC star is expected to apply for a promoter’s license in the coming weeks in order to form his own promotion, Real Fight, Inc., Diaz’s team told MMA Fighting on Sunday. Diaz’s new promotion is expected to promote not...
Tai Tuivasa, Marvin Vettori post photo together after UFC Paris losses: ‘Live to fight another day’
Tai Tuivasa and Marvin Vettori are taking their UFC Paris losses in stride. The two veteran contenders came away unsuccessful this past Saturday night at the UFC’s first-ever show in France, with Tuivasa losing a wild back-and-forth fight against Ciryl Gane in the main event and Vettori dropping a decision to former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the co-headliner.
Brendan Loughnane saw a mind coach, was hypnotized before PFL semifinals: ‘As a fighter you just look for any edge’
Brendan Loughnane left no stone unturned in his preparation for Chris Wade, including getting hypnotized. Loughnane faced Wade in a grudge match bout at PFL Playoffs 2, to earn a spot in the 2022 PFL Finals. Despite being the underdog, the English fighter was able to control much of the action, claiming the finals berth with a unanimous decision victory. The win was the biggest of Loughnane’s career and according to him, the biggest moment of his life thus far.
