Take a look at the UFC’s upcoming schedule as well as the welterweight rankings, and one thing is clear: Right now, Colby Covington is the odd man out. Covington is widely considered to be one of the top three welterweights in the world but has effectively been stuck in limbo as the rest of the division figures itself out following Leon Edwards’ dramatic come-from-behind win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. Most of the major players at 170 pounds are either booked or tentatively set in prospective matchups, however Covington has remained on the sidelines since his decision win over Jorge Masvidal in March — and there’s been few, if any, talks of his potential return.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO