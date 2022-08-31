Read full article on original website
'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen North Carolina deputy blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
Lancaster woman struck in leg by gunfire; suspect being sought
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was struck in the leg by gunfire, Lancaster Police said Saturday. Officers responded to an area medical center around 5 a.m. Saturday regarding a woman who arrived with a gunshot wound to the leg. An initial investigation revealed the shooting occurred […]
Horry County counselor publishes second book, aiming to help kids with ADHD
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An Horry County counselor is using her years of experience to support kids in and outside of her school. Cindy Young helps kids at Carolina Forest Elementary every day, but the RBHS counselor is on a mission to help them across the globe. She...
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN Newsource/CBS46) — When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. Austin has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now...
SC deputies rescue kittens from woods
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
One killed in crash on I-77 after truck towing trailer loses control, overturns in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a crash on I-77 in York County on Friday night, officials said. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 8:31 p.m. when a Nissan Frontier, which was towing a trailer, attempted to enter I-77 near Sutton Road and lost control.
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
SC man found with enough fentanyl to kill ‘250,000 people,’ sheriff says
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A South Carolina man is facing a slew of charges after deputies said they seized 1.4 pounds of fentanyl, a handgun and marijuana after a pursuit on Interstate 77 Monday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the Iredell County Criminal Enforcement Team pulled over a BMW […]
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
A North Carolina school baptized more than 100 kids without parental permission or attendance: 'Mama, can you bring me some dry clothes?'
The principal said the school did not mean to do the baptisms "in any kind of secret way," and parents said they were upset that they missed it.
Mayor asks North Carolina governor to declare state of emergency after threats over Confederate monument removal
Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to declare a state of emergency in response to threats of domestic terror.
MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?
EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
