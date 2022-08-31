ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wpde.com

'Am I going to die?': SC students recall Columbia apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Bullet holes, crime scene tape, and dozens of people running for cover. That was the scene at a Columbia apartment complex after an overnight shooting. One of those residents rattled by the events, reached out to WACH FOX News, hoping to find out more about...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
wpde.com

Body recovered near James Island Yacht Club Monday morning: SCDNR

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials say a body was recovered near the James Island Yacht Club Monday morning, close to where an unoccupied boat was found the night before. Officials say the body was recovered just before 8 a.m. Monday. They are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX8 News

Multi-county tractor-trailer DWI hot pursuit with NC state troopers ends in crash after hitting spike strip

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer is facing several charges after a multiple-county chase that ended in a crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, state troopers attempted to pull over a tractor-trailer in Mecklenburg County. Troopers say that the tractor-trailer was the suspect […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WIS-TV

Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
WAGENER, SC
wpde.com

U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

SC deputies rescue kittens from woods

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

MELISSA PRICE KROOM: Will justices side with N.C. kids or extreme politicians?

EDITOR'S NOTE: Melissa Price Kromm is the director of North Carolina Voters for Clean Elections. It’s that time of year again, when parents across North Carolina are putting their kids in their best new outfits, getting out the chalkboards and lining them up for first-day pictures on their front porch. I’ll admit, I got a little sentimental when I walked my youngest daughter to school.
POLITICS

