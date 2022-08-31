Read full article on original website
The storied 25-year career of future Hall of Famer Serena Williams ended Friday night in the third round of the U.S. Open. Over her career, Serena's had a remarkable impact on tennis and sports as a whole. In many ways, she transcends her sport — the epitome of a living legend.
Court, 80, holds the all-time record for Grand Slam singles titles with 24 – one more than Williams.
