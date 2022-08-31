ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

KING 5

Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch

SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Washington Leads To Learning Opportunity for Community

A large thresher shark washed up on the shore of Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County in Washington State, and the Seaside Aquarium took it as an opportunity to educate the community. Aquarium personnel initially responded to calls about the stranded thresher in order to potentially save it, but the shark died shortly after they arrived. It weighed between 300 and 365 pounds and was somewhere in the ballpark of 12 feet long.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
PLANetizen

Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets

Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
Port Angeles, WA
Kent, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The Cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Present... Salmon SEEson!

The Salmon SEEson program helps everyone in the community witness amazing salmon as they migrate upstream at locations throughout King County. Check out these salmon viewing locations that provide the chance to potentially see salmon in Lake Forest Park:. Signs are posted in each of the three parks. Check out...
LAKE FOREST PARK, WA
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
wallyhood.org

OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft

It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
newschain

One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound

One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
RENTON, WA
103.5 KISSFM

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
WASHINGTON STATE

