Read full article on original website
Related
Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch
SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
Thresher Shark Washed Ashore in Washington Leads To Learning Opportunity for Community
A large thresher shark washed up on the shore of Long Beach Peninsula in Pacific County in Washington State, and the Seaside Aquarium took it as an opportunity to educate the community. Aquarium personnel initially responded to calls about the stranded thresher in order to potentially save it, but the shark died shortly after they arrived. It weighed between 300 and 365 pounds and was somewhere in the ballpark of 12 feet long.
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shorelineareanews.com
The Cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park Present... Salmon SEEson!
The Salmon SEEson program helps everyone in the community witness amazing salmon as they migrate upstream at locations throughout King County. Check out these salmon viewing locations that provide the chance to potentially see salmon in Lake Forest Park:. Signs are posted in each of the three parks. Check out...
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
IN THIS ARTICLE
KING-5
Tacoma homicide rate on historic pace
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an intersection. It marks the second Tacoma killing in the last two days.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Legislative Candidate Victim of Gas Theft
It seems being a public figure can't protect you from being a victim of Southwest Washington's rise in property crimes. Vancouver resident and Republican candidate for the 49th Legislative District seat Jeremy Baker recently learned that lesson the hard way. According to a Vancouver Police Department report filed by Baker,...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
My Clallam County
PA City Council to consider accepting nearly $1M share of opioid settlement
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday, September 6, the Port Angeles City Council will discuss the terms of a massive settlement the State of Washington reached with 3 separate opioid distributors. Under the terms of the settlement, the State is eligible to receive up to $518 million, to be paid...
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
newschain
One dead, nine missing after plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person has been killed and nine people remain missing, including a child, after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the US coast guard said. The floatplane had been flying on Sunday afternoon from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Renton, a southern suburb of Seattle, the agency said.
Washington OKs killing 1 wolf in pack after cattle attacks
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington. The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.
Tri-City Herald
Steady red arrow? Here’s what Washington state law says on waiting to turn right
Question: Is it legal to turn right on a right red arrow after stopping? I often see drivers doing this, but it seems that if it were legal to turn right after stopping, there would just be a red light and not a red arrow. Answer: The steady red arrow...
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
Comments / 5