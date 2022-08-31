Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit
The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
Yardbarker
Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry Continues to Be Disrespected
The Pittsburgh Penguins and goaltender Tristan Jarry are ramping up for the 2022-23 season. Jarry, an understated goaltender, is coming off a season in which he proved to be a reliable NHL starter. Unfortunately, an injury to his foot kept him from making much of an impact in the postseason, playing only in Game 7 of the Penguins series against the New York Rangers.
Comments / 0