Read full article on original website
Related
keranews.org
Dallas County officials may fund election security review ahead of high-stakes midterm election
Security for election workers, officials, and ballots has been a major concern in many Texas communities as supporters of former President Trump continue to push his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen. And Dallas County Commissioners on Tuesday may approve money to review election security ahead of a high-stakes election.
keranews.org
Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas
Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
Comments / 0