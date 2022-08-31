Fairfield County Man Threatens To Shoot Security Staff At Mall In Region, Police Say

An alleged drunk Fairfield County man was arrested after threatening to shoot security guards at a popular Connecticut mall.

The incident took place in New Haven County at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford on Monday, Aug. 29.

According to the Milford Police, Jeffrey Fequiere, age 35, of Bridgeport, officers were called to the central lounge of the mall for a report of an intoxicated man.

When officers arrived, they found Fequiere being disruptive and drinking a beer inside of the mall. He was observed to be loud, rude, and aggressive as well as smelling of alcohol on his breath, police said.

Security told police that Fequiere began cursing with foul language and threatened to shoot the security staff as well as fight and hit them with his beer bottle, police added.

Police said during the investigation, Fequiere was disruptive and uncooperative with police. He was taken into custody and charged with:

Breach of peace

Criminal trespass

Interfering with an officer

He was released on a promise to appear ticket.