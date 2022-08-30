ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Co. deputies use app to report crime

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they are using the Neighbors app, part of the Ring camera system, to request the public’s assistance. Deputies said the sheriff’s office will send out requests for assistance in various active cases in the local areas. The sheriff’s office said customers with Ring cameras […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

How three friends grew Greenville’s tech landscape

It started with a stroll through downtown Atlanta in late 1973. Two young, hungry environmental engineers — Larry Blackwell and Joe Busby — were at a waste-pollution-control conference and, having known one another from their days in Clemson’s graduate school of environmental systems engineering, decided to take a walk and talk things over.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

New brewery coming to historic location in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that a new brewery is coming to the Old Cigar Warehouse on South Main Street. City officials confirmed that the Design Review Board recently approved the plans for the New Realm Brewery. According to officials, this new brewery will include...
GREENVILLE, SC
Anderson, SC
Anderson, SC
The Post and Courier

Warehouse at Midtown, Greenville's newest food hall, is now open

GREENVILLE — "Eat. Drink. Be Local." You wouldn't necessarily not be local if you traveled from Greenville to Simpsonville to visit Warehouse at Vaughn's, but owners Thomas and Angela Wirthlin are making it easier to be more local in Greenville. The new Warehouse at Midtown has brought a similar...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenwood woman accused of damaging $1,400 worth of plants

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested Monday evening for damaging over $1,400 worth of property in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged Briana Mays, 32, or Greenwood with damage to real property. Officers said security cameras captured Mays damaging the stonework and plants around a fountain located in front of the Sugar Boutique […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in stabbing in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was injured in a stabbing in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at Bagwell Circle. Upon arrival, deputies found a man with at least one stab wound. He was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies were […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

ICYMI: Biz news from around the Upstate

Old Coca-Cola mural to be removed from the West End … Maverick Station in Mauldin complete … and Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District celebrates cargo facility expansion. These are just a few headlines in the past month you might have missed from Upstate Business Journal. Old Coca-Cola mural to be...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bond request denied for man accused of killing Greenville teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of three me charged in connection to the killing of Cobey Smith in 2015 appeared before a judge Friday. Jayveon Deonte Sanders had a motion for a bond hearing on Friday where he requested a $30,000 surety bond. Sanders was denied bond by a...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt after stabbing in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was arrested and another was hurt after a stabbing, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a scene on Bagwell Circle at around 5:58 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
In These Times

In These Times

Chicago, IL
In These Times, an independent, nonprofit magazine, is dedicated to advancing democracy and economic justice, informing movements for a more humane world, and providing an accessible forum for debate about the policies that shape our future.

 http://inthesetimes.com/

