Read full article on original website
Related
Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh
When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett
Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview
Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
RELATED PEOPLE
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property
Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
PETS・
toofab.com
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
‘Power Book II’ Stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. Reveal Mo’Nique Settled Floyd Mayweather
In case you missed it, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are friends again. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that the two mega-millionaires were able to push their issues aside after. TMZ caught up with a couple of 50’s Power Book II stars who have additional details.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
TLC Singer Chili Sparked Dating Rumors When Spotted With Actor Matthew Lawrence
According to Radar Online, TLC member Chilli (actual name Rozonda Thomas) and actor Matthew Lawrence have the rumor mill going after the pair was recently spotted on a beach together in Hawaii. Lawrence is currently going through a divorce from estranged wife Cheryl Burke, Radar Online reports. Paparazzi snapped photos...
Ari Fletcher Reveals Breakup With Moneybagg Yo After Tweeting She’s Paid And Single
Ari Fletcher shared on Twitter that she is a single woman. She and Moneybagg Yo had been dating since 2019.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
Elite Daily
Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?
Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
RUMOR: Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen spotted on a date with Michael Jordan’s son
It looks like Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen has found a new beau. Interestingly, though, the man in question is the son of Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. According to TMZ, Larsa and Marcus Jordan were spotted in Miami together while eating in a Japanese restaurant....
NBA・
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
Comments / 5