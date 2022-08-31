ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Distractify

Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh

When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett

Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
105.5 The Fan

Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids

Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
RELATIONSHIPS
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
MOVIES
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

Wait, Did Lori Harvey Just Low-Key Explain Her Breakup With MBJ?

Lori Harvey just got real about her past relationships — specifically, why one romance, in particular, didn’t work out. On Aug. 10, Harvey appeared on an episode of Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt YouTube series and dished on dating, heartbreak, and finding herself. And let’s just say, there was a moment in the conversation when she told a pretty personal story — and it sounds like it could be about Michael B. Jordan. Harvey’s quote about almost getting married young might just explain her breakup with Jordan. Personally, I’m still recovering from this split, so I’ll 100% welcome any closure I can get.
CELEBRITIES

