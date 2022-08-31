ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
i95 ROCK

The State Insect of Connecticut Appeared in Torrington Last Night

Did you know that Connecticut has an Official State Insect? Yeah, we know the Charter Oak is the Official Tree, and the Robin is the State Bird, and maybe some of us know that Nathan Hale is the Official Hero of Connecticut, but an official bug? Yep. The Praying Mantis is the official State Insect here in Conne..uh..The Mantis State.
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drug Overdose#Conecticut
greenwichfreepress.com

CT Attorney General to Investigate Alleged Discrimination in Cos Cob School

On Thursday CT Attorney General William Tong announced he had invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate any potentially illegal discrimination or other actionable misconduct related to the video that appeared to contain troubling, discriminatory statements that appear to have been made by a Greenwich public school official. “Yesterday,...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

The issue with CT’s pandemic bonus application system

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this year, the state promised $1,000 bonuses to essential workers who worked on the front lines in the private sector during the pandemic but some residents are running into issues while applying for them. The state Comptroller announced there’s nearly a $300 million surplus at the end of this fiscal […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Stefanowski proposes eliminating 200 Connecticut state taxes

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, Laura Devlin, said Tuesday morning that if they’re elected this November, they’ll permanently eliminate 200 of what they call “nuisance taxes” in Connecticut. “On my first day as governor, when Laura and I...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
fox61.com

FOX61 News at 10P

FOX61 News at 10P is the Right Place at the Right time. Connecticut’s #1 prime time newscast provides in-depth coverage and perspective of the night’s stories.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Criminal investigation underway into Connecticut troopers' fake ticket scheme

Connecticut’s top prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into a report that four state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets to improve their productivity. A Hearst Connecticut Media investigation uncovered the scheme last weekend. According to the report, state police records show that four troopers in southeastern...
NBC Connecticut

Labor Day 2022 Events in Connecticut

There are lots of things to do in Connecticut on Labor Day weekend. Woodstock Fair: The Woodstock Fair's 161st celebration goes from Sept. 2-5. As always, it is packed with entertainment and attractions. There are two stages where demonstrations and live music take place. They have animal shows, martial artists, classic tractor pulls, senior bowling and more. There’s also a huge variety of musicians and comedians, from AC/DC tribute bands to Nashville “country legends” Gaitlin Brothers.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy