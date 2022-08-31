9 recently cut or waived players the Eagles should consider adding

The Eagles trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and as the team builds a practice squad, GM Howie Roseman could look to add more talent and personnel.

With Philadelphia focusing on the Lions, the team will likely have a few waiver wire targets that could land on the practice squad or replace a bubble player already on the roster.

With waiver claims starting at noon, here are nine recently cut players the Eagles should consider signing.

WR Tyler Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

You can never have enough young talent at wide receiver, and Johnson has 529 receiving yards over his first two seasons in the NFL.

QB Kellen Mond

Mond makes the list for more than entertainment purposes, and although fans will react negatively, Philadelphia needs a scout team quarterback.

The Vikings waived the 2021 third-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, and he fits the mold of an athletic dual-threat quarterback to develop.

QB Logan Woodside

Nas Titans Cardinals 102

If the quarterback factory is to continue, the Eagles will need to find another young quarterback.

Originally a seventh-round pick out of Toledo in 2018, Woodside has spent time with the Bengals and Titans.

Woodside is a big, strong, and accurate passer who can give the Eagles’ defense a good look at worst.

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Last season with the Saints, Humphrey made 13 receptions for 249 yards with two scores in limited opportunities. During the 2022 preseason, he had 13 receptions for 140 yards and could add size to the receiving corps.

RB Phillip Lindsay

Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Lindsay fits the mode of Eagles running backs, and he comes with credentials after having had back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons on the ground for the Broncos and only 630 career carries.

OT Alex Leatherwood

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round pick out of Alabama in 2021 who should’ve been a second or third-round selection, Leatherwood would fit the mold of talent development in Philadelphia, giving Jeff Stoutland his biggest project yet.

RB Duke Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

An underrated running back, Johnson hasn’t received more than 100 carries in a single season since his rookie season and would fit the mold.

WR Dazz Newsome

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Newsome was signed to Chicago’s practice squad in 2021 and caught two passes for 23 yards in a few spot appearances late in the season.

A gadget-type receiver, he could be a change-of-pace player.

S Jason Pinnock

Jets Vs Bucs

The New York Jets selected Pinnock in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, producing 16 tackles and two forced fumbles as a rookie.