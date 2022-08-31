ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
dawgnation.com

Georgia football-Samford live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 2 game

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10. Below you can find live updates, injury news, practice news and more for the Week 2 game. Georgia obliterated the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3 in its first game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game since falling to South Carolina in 2019.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Athens, GA
dawgnation.com

Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3

DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. =========================================================. Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That comes...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene

Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years. The convergence of those two events...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Andrew Paul
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon. Winner: Ladd McConkey. We know defenses...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart comments on Stetson Bennett’s blazing performance against Oregon

ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had all the answers for Dan Lanning’s Oregon defense -- and with his critics -- at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Bennett, a sixth-year senior former walk-on, had an early exit in the third quarter after running up a 42-3 lead on Oregon with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#American Football#College Football#Mercedes Benz#Sec#Acl#Og Tate Ratledge#Rb K

Comments / 0

Community Policy