Watch out critics: That superb Stetson Bennett 2022 debut points right at you
DawgNation has two dedicated staff writers in the press box for every Georgia football game. That’s Mike Griffith and Connor Riley. We also have a guy on the field. There is usually much more to be seen than just what shows up in the viewfinder of his camera lens.
Kirby Smart unsure of how of expanded playoff impacts Georgia football
At some point in the near future, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams. Whether it’s as soon as the 2024 season or as late as 2026 depends on what the college football commissioners ultimately decide to do. As for what it all means for Georgia, much...
Georgia football-Samford live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 2 game
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 10. Below you can find live updates, injury news, practice news and more for the Week 2 game. Georgia obliterated the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks 49-3 in its first game of the 2022 season. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game since falling to South Carolina in 2019.
Kirby Smart: ‘No relief’ for Georgia football, glaring mistakes made in 49-3 win over Oregon
ATHENS — Kirby Smart spent the offseason making sure his program stayed on edge, insistent on guarding against any notion of complacency. The Georgia head coach made it clear on Monday that nothing has changed in that regard on the heels of a 49-3 win over Oregon. “Standards don’t...
Why Mykel Williams started in his first career Georgia football game: ‘He’s going to be very good’
Georgia had not started a true freshman in the opening game of the season since 2018 when Tyson Campbell accomplished the feat. The Bulldogs have signed a top-4 recruiting class in the past four recruiting cycles, but none of those touted recruits had been able to find immediate playing time.
Freshmen Report on Georgia football: UGA 49, Oregon 3
DawgNation will offer this report after every game which focuses on the freshmen who played and their contributions. Check out the Georgia football edition from the big 49-3 win against Oregon from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. =========================================================. Georgia started two true freshmen on Saturday in Atlanta against Oregon. That comes...
3 final takeaways from 49-3 Georgia win: Muschamp effect, Monken chessmaster, Nightmare X-Factor
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart’s catchy football slogans resonate, and one from this summer is no different. ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath explained early on in Georgia’s 49-3 win over Oregon on Saturday how the slogan “was a message to avoid against complacent and excuses.”. Kirby Smart,...
Watch UGA players march right through a wild tailgate scene
Saturday was a special day for many Georgia fans. They were obviously excited about the start of the season, but also were eager to continue the party that began in January when the Bulldogs claimed their first national championship in more than 40 years. The convergence of those two events...
Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Week 1 win over Oregon. Winner: Ladd McConkey. We know defenses...
Kirby Smart comments on Stetson Bennett’s blazing performance against Oregon
ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had all the answers for Dan Lanning’s Oregon defense -- and with his critics -- at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Bennett, a sixth-year senior former walk-on, had an early exit in the third quarter after running up a 42-3 lead on Oregon with 5:20 left in the third quarter.
Stetson Bennett delivers the best game of his Georgia career against Oregon. We shouldn’t be surprised
ATLANTA — For the first time in his Georgia career, Stetson Bennett started the first game of Georgia’s season. It also happened to be the first game after Georgia won the national championship. And as it stands now, when he thinks back about the best individual performances in...
Malaki Starks makes immediate impact for new-look Georgia football defense: ‘One of the greatest interceptions I ever seen’
ATLANTA — Oregon quarterback Bo Nix had the matchup that he wanted. Wide receiver Seven McGee had found a hole in the defense and there was just one player in between him and the end zone. Nix took his shot and floated the ball in the air. The problem...
Dan Lanning dishes on Oregon game plan, what went wrong in 49-3 loss to Georgia
ATLANTA — Oregon coach Dan Lanning knew exactly how he wanted to attack the Georgia offense. Scary thing is, Lanning’s Ducks forced the Bulldogs outside like he intended and held All-American Brock Bowers in check and still lost 49-3. “They out-coached us,” said Lanning, the former Georgia defensive...
Surprise, surprise, Georgia still looks like the best team in the nation in 49-3 win over Oregon
ATLANTA — Kirby Smart said to “expect the unexpected” in the days leading up to Georgia’s opening game against Oregon. The seventh-year UGA head coach wasn’t wrong. The reloaded No. 3-ranked Bulldogs beat the No. 11-ranked Ducks easier than anyone could have expected, scoring a 49-3 win before a crowd of 76,490 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix: Names and numbers changed, but ‘same Georgia’ in 49-3 loss
ATLANTA — The faces and numbers had changed, but Bo Nix had faced this Georgia defense before Saturday’s contest at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “It was the same Georgia,” said Nix, who traded in his Auburn uniform for a new beginning with the Oregon Ducks after last season. “I’ve...
‘Southern Fried Duck’ t-shirts go on sale after UGA-Oregon
Want to have a great memory of UGA’s dominating win over Oregon?. DawgNation’s partner at TheSevenSix.com is selling a commemorative t-shirt of the instant classic. It reads “Southern Fried Duck,” along with the final score of 49-3.
