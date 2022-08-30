Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Sonographers can help enhance parents' emotional connection to the unborn baby during pregnancy
A systematic review of twenty-three studies suggests that, during pregnancy, expectant parents' feelings towards their unborn baby (fetus) can be positively enhanced by sonographers (specialist healthcare professionals who are trained to perform pregnancy ultrasound scans) making imaging examinations a truly parent-centered experience. Such an experience can allay feelings of anxiety...
Comments / 0