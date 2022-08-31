ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports' analysts discuss the future of Harsin following Greene's exit

Prior to the kickoff for the 2022 season for the Auburn Tigers, there was a huge move made. Athletic director Allen Greene, who hired Bryan Harsin from Boise State over former assistant Kevin Steele, stepped down from his post ahead of his contract expiring in January.

The consensus, at least among the boosters, seemed to be that they favored Steele over Harsin. There was even an attempted coup in February where the head coach came under fire at the 6-7 season that ended with a loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

Auburn finished 6-5 with a loss in the Citrus Bowl in 2021 when the school relieved Gus Malzahn of his duties after an eight-year run with the Tigers. He led them to a national championship game berth in year one of his tenure but the Tigers never reached that height once again.

On an episode of ‘The Block’, Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer of 247Sports discussed what happens now with Harsin. As Brockermeyer stated, the head coach and athletic director are often tied to one another but how can Harsin avoid the same fate as his former boss?

Reed believes that nothing short of a national championship in 2022 or beating Alabama in Tuscaloosa will keep Harsin employed on the Plains. Brockermeyer had a similar statement as Reed. He believes that Auburn has to win the SEC West for the former Boise State head coach to keep his job with Auburn.

With their backs against the wall, we will soon find out if the team rallies around Harsin in 2022.

