Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
2 people killed, man arrested after 'aggressively' waving gun near gas station in NW Houston: HPD
Upon arrival, Houston police officers said the man "blurted out that he killed a few people," including his cousin.
Man shot and killed by US Marshals in SW Houston was wanted in South Carolina, police say
Friends, who identify the man who was shot to death by a U.S. Marshals task force as "Rock," knew he had a past but never saw the criminal part of him.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested
HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
Click2Houston.com
Driver pulls over, shoots passenger after woman chokes her during altercation in downtown Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – Police are investigating a fight between a driver and a passenger that reportedly led up to a shooting in downtown Houston overnight. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Emancipation around midnight. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, two women were traveling in a...
Teen dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Galveston, police say
GALVESTON, Texas — A teen boy is dead and two other people are in critical condition after a fatal crash, according to the Galveston Police Department. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Avenue O and 41st Street, which is near Ball High School. Witnesses...
Click2Houston.com
2 people found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston; suspect in custody, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside shipping containers in north Houston, according to police. Police said it happened in the 1300 block of Neiman Lane near West Tidwell Road at around 8:10 a.m. A neighbor at the Bhakti Urban Farm tells KPRC...
Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says
WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
2 dead, 1 injured after man opens fire on possible homeless camp in NW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two people are dead and another person is hurt after a gunman opened fire on a possible homeless camp, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near Neiman Lane, which is next to the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Wheatley Street.
cw39.com
Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer
HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART
On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
fox26houston.com
Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
New website tracks crime data following controversial sermon by Houston pastor
HOUSTON — Crime trends in Houston have been front and center since a controversial sermon by Second Baptist Church Pastor Ed Young in which he claimed Houston was the most dangerous city in America. Since then, the city has responded by releasing crime data refuting the pastor's claims. On...
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
KHOU
Two people killed in northwest Houston, one person detained
Two people were shot and killed in northwest Houston, according to police. One person was detained. This is video from a police news conference.
Woman whose body was found in closet of E. Harris County mobile home was strangled, autopsy shows
Deputies are putting a face and a name to the boyfriend who reportedly vanished after his girlfriend's body was found in the east Harris County mobile home they lived in.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting
SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
