Alvin, TX

KHOU

Man accused of robbing at least 12 food trucks across Houston arrested

HOUSTON — The man accused of robbing at least a dozen food trucks across the Houston area was arrested Friday. Edenilson Benavides-Cornelio was arrested shortly after Houston police identified him as the suspect via Twitter. He is charged with aggravated robbery. Details of his arrest were not shared. Benavides-Cornelio...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Woman raped in middle of day at Baytown park, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was rapedThursday in the middle of the day at a Baytown park, police said. The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says

WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
EDINBURG, TX
cw39.com

Woman arrested, in custody for assaulting a police officer

HOUSTON (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Office has been busy. While keeping the community safe, the were also on the look out for a female suspect, accused of assaulting one of their own. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies were tasked with serving a warrant to a suspect...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LARGE SCREEN TELEVISIONS WALK OUT OF WALMART

On May 27, 2022, at about 9:30 pm, these suspects walked out of the New Caney Walmart with two large screen televisions without paying for them. The suspects may have been traveling in the above vehicle. If anyone has information call Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office at 936-760-5800 OPTION 3.
NEW CANEY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck

HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston

A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigates Imperial Oaks Shooting

SPRING, TX -- On Thursday September 1, 2022 at around11:15 pm law enforcement responded to a shooting call in the 31200 block of North Head Drive in Spring, TX. Upon arrival deputies discovered one white male deceased in the front yard. It was determined that the decedent had come to the residence of a childhood friend and the decedent and the homeowner engaged in a verbal and physical confrontation in the yard. The homeowner discharged his firearm striking the decedent. Deputies detained the homeowner and he is being interviewed at this time.
SPRING, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

