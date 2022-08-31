ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

Y-105FM

Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Prosecution Can Proceed in Apple River Stabbings Case

Hudson, WI (KROC-AM News) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a Minnesota teenager during a confrontation involving tubers on the Apple River was in court this morning. After hearing testimony during the preliminary hearing, a judge in St. Croix County Wisconsin ruled there is probable cause to proceed with the criminal case against Nicolae Miu. The 52-year-old Prior Lake man is facing a first-degree murder charge and 3 counts of first-degree attempted murder. He remains jailed on $1 million bail and has been ordered back to court on September 8th for his formal arraignment.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

UPDATE: Missing Minnesota Infant Found Safe

UPDATE (8/31/22): There was a happy ending early Wednesday morning to the search for a missing Minnesota infant. The baby and his non-custodial mother have been found in Wisconsin. Original Story:. Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide missing person alert for...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Y-105FM

Three People Killed, Two Injured in St. Paul Shooting

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were killed and two more were injured after a shooting in St. Paul Sunday afternoon. The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 900 block of Case Avenue East around 4:30 p.m. Officials arrived and found two people in front of an address suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Injured in Rollover Crash Near Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rollover crash near Red Wing sent a Welch, MN man to a hospital Thursday afternoon. The accident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says 69-year-old Mark Bigelow was traveling south on Hwy. 61 west of Red Wing when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled at the intersection with eastbound Hwy. 316 around 1:45 p.m. Bigelow was taken to a hospital in Hastings with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
RED WING, MN
Y-105FM

Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
HASTINGS, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAINE, MN
Y-105FM

The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Y-105FM

This Minnesota Reporter Literally Fell Over After Getting This State Fair Answer!

The Minnesota State Fair is a great place to get honest answers to tough questions from Minnesotans of all walks of life and all ages. KARE-11's Jana Shortal was recently at the Minnesota State Fair asking people what truly made them happy when she got an unexpectedly honest answer from an older visitor. To say the answer knocked Jana back was an understatement as she fell over laughing at the honesty.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Minnesota Moms Favorite (and Free) First Day of School Signs

Ok, mommas, how are we doing right now? Seriously. Those who are sending your babies off to Kindergarten or Preschool for the first time to those with adult kids starting college...I've been in ALL of your shoes...and I know what your heart is feeling. (I also know that some of you are going to follow the bus that first day and, I am giving you permission to jump in your car and follow it all the way to school.). One huge task that every parent will be doing is those famous back-to-school photos and I've got an awesome way below to make those extra cute this year!
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Missing Person Alert Issued for Vulnerable Adult at MN State Fair

Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a missing person alert for a vulnerable adult last seen at the Minnesota State Fair. The alert says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was attending the fair Wednesday when he got separated from the group he was with. He’s described as 5’ 6”, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes.
MANKATO, MN
Y-105FM

Southern Minnesota Woman Critically Injured When Struck by SUV

Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was severely injured Monday evening when she was struck by a vehicle in Lakeville. The Lakeville Police Department says the 46-year-old woman was walking across a road around 7:20 PM when she was struck by an SUV. The driver remained at the scene and is been cooperating with the investigation.
LAKEVILLE, MN
