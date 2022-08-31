Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Crews take over an hour to remove woman from crashed car on Everett Turnpike
MERRIMACK, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a woman drove off the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and crashed into trees. State police said they responded at 4:25 a.m. to a report of a car offroad northbound near mile 13.2. The woman was the only person in the 2002...
Swansea police investigate car crash
SWANSEA, M.A. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 6 at Route 95 in Swansea. Swansea Police say they first received a report of the incident around 8 P.M. Sunday night. The pedestrian, only identified by police as a 33-year-old-man, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with what police say, appeared […]
whdh.com
22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
Framingham Police: 4 Arrested in Stolen Vehicle on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 4 individuals in a stolen vehicle in Framingham on Thursday afternoon, September 1 in Framingham. “A police officer observed the motor vehicle and ran a query of the license plate. The car was listed as stolen,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio.
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
Lee Chester Garron , 83, Natick Police Officer, EEO Officer City of New Bedford, VP at DEC
FRAMINGHAM – Lee Chester Garron of Framingham, better known as Chet, but also known as pops, grandpops, and coach, passed away at age 83 on August 23, 2022. He was born on November 8, 1938, in Marks, Mississippi and was the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. He and his family moved from MS to Argo, IL where he spent most of his youth and teenage years. Chet then moved to Boston.
WMUR.com
Two teenage drivers crash after racing in Hudson, police say
HUDSON, N.H. — Two teenage driver are recovering after police said they crashed while street racing on Thursday, police said. It happened just after noon on Old Derry Road in Hudson. Police said the teen driving a black BMW ended up in oncoming traffic and hit the teen driving...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury man killed after being struck by car in Wilmington parking lot
WILMINGTON — A 79-year-old Tewksbury man died after he was struck by a car in a Wilmington parking lot Monday afternoon. Wilmington police said the crash happened about 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the East Gate Shopping Center. Police said that the victim was struck while walking...
WMUR.com
Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash
BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
GoLocalProv
Woman Ejected From “Slingshot” - Driver Hits Police; Cocaine, Gun Found - All at Roger Williams Park
A woman was ejected from a “Slingshot” vehicle in Roger Williams Park in Providence on Sunday as the driver tried to evade police, following reports of erratic driving. When the driver was apprehended -- after hitting a police cruiser -- police say that suspected cocaine and a gun were found in the vehicle.
Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy
State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
Sturbridge police seek to identify two individuals in Walmart incident Saturday
An incident occurred at Walmart at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The Sturbridge Police Department is seeking the identification of the two individuals pictured.
Woman With A 'Big Heart' ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Car Crash In Sturbridge
Authorities have identified a 62-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Massachusetts as Debra Lavallee of Brimfield. Lavallee was killed in a crash that happened in the area of 709 Main Street in Sturbridge around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to Sturbridge Police.
Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified
BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
Framingham Police: $300 Bike Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a bike from Union Avenue on September 1. The bike was reported at stolen at 8:02 p.m. from 559 Union Avenue. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio said the bike was valued at $300. Framingham Police have no suspects at...
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
NECN
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
Russell A. Horne, 77, Army Veteran; Framingham Housing & Natick Labs Employee
MARLBOROUGH – Russell A. Horne, 77, of Marlborough formerly of Framingham died Thursday September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Ludlow, he was the son of the late Bertram & Roberta (Russell) Horne, and the loving husband for 55 years to Doreen J. (Tosches) Horne. Russell was...
capecoddaily.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
