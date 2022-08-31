FRAMINGHAM – Lee Chester Garron of Framingham, better known as Chet, but also known as pops, grandpops, and coach, passed away at age 83 on August 23, 2022. He was born on November 8, 1938, in Marks, Mississippi and was the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. He and his family moved from MS to Argo, IL where he spent most of his youth and teenage years. Chet then moved to Boston.

