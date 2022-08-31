ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Swansea police investigate car crash

SWANSEA, M.A. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 6 at Route 95 in Swansea.  Swansea Police say they first received a report of the incident around 8 P.M. Sunday night.  The pedestrian, only identified by police as a 33-year-old-man, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with what police say, appeared […]
SWANSEA, MA
whdh.com

22-year-old killed in NH motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old man has died after crashing with a car driven by a 16-year-old girl in New Hampshire over the weekend. According to Portsmouth New Hampshire Police, shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, police responded to a motorcycle/car accident on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lee Chester Garron , 83, Natick Police Officer, EEO Officer City of New Bedford, VP at DEC

FRAMINGHAM – Lee Chester Garron of Framingham, better known as Chet, but also known as pops, grandpops, and coach, passed away at age 83 on August 23, 2022. He was born on November 8, 1938, in Marks, Mississippi and was the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters. He and his family moved from MS to Argo, IL where he spent most of his youth and teenage years. Chet then moved to Boston.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WMUR.com

Two teenage drivers crash after racing in Hudson, police say

HUDSON, N.H. — Two teenage driver are recovering after police said they crashed while street racing on Thursday, police said. It happened just after noon on Old Derry Road in Hudson. Police said the teen driving a black BMW ended up in oncoming traffic and hit the teen driving...
HUDSON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com

Victims identified in Bedford motorcycle crash

BEDFORD, N.H. — Bedford police identified the victims of Saturday's deadly motorcycle crash. Kevin Hall, 36, and Heather Martel, 31, both from Manchester, died after their motorcycle collided with a sedan. Hall drove the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Martel, his passenger, succumbed to her injuries...
BEDFORD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy

State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
QUINCY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1420 WBSM

Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified

BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
BROCKTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: $300 Bike Stolen

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a bike from Union Avenue on September 1. The bike was reported at stolen at 8:02 p.m. from 559 Union Avenue. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio said the bike was valued at $300. Framingham Police have no suspects at...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NECN

Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury

Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
DUXBURY, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Three people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy