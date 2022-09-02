ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Business Owner From Hudson Valley Accused Of Stealing Boats, Cash From Customers

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is facing charges after investigators found he stole boats and cash from customers who were attempting to purchase new boats from him.

Orange County resident Andrew Concors, of Middletown, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 26, and charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, New York State Police reported.

Police said Concors was the owner of Sports Nuts Inc, a boating and marine shop in the Sullivan County hamlet of Rock Hill.

Authorities received numerous complaints that people had tried to purchase boats from Concors and he had taken their current boats for trade-ins along with cash for down payments, according to the report.

Concors never delivered new boats, did not return the money, and did not return the boats used for trade-ins, police said.

State Police said the missing boats were later recovered.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sullivan County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, NY
City
Rock Hill, NY
City
Middletown, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
Middletown, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, NY
News 12

Police: Drunk driver crashes into Ulster County home

An Ulster County woman has been arrested for driving drunk and crashing her car into a home Monday night, police say. Village of Saugerties police say Aimee Marone hit a utility pole and then veered off the road. She eventually slammed into a private home and caused minor damage. Police...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Hudson Valley#Business Owner#New York State Police#Concors#Sports Nuts Inc
Mid-Hudson News Network

House burns in Rockland County (video)

AIRMONT – Bright orange flames shot out of the front and roof of a single-family home at 6 Dunn Road in Airmont late Wednesday morning. (Video of the fire) Police have one person in custody, but it is unclear if there are any charges. Tallman, Suffern and Mahwah fire...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thephoto-news.com

Police blotters – Sept. 2, 2022

Amanda Jewell, 37, of Harriman, was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation, and released on an appearance ticket for Oct. 13. Cesar Perez Ramirez, 39, of Monroe, was charged with driving while intoxicated and with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or more, misdemeanors. He was released on an appearance ticket for Sept. 7.
HARRIMAN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy