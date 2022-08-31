Read full article on original website
A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard
Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
Gorgeous, Gamer Paradise, Illinois Airbnb Includes Nostalgic Video Game Dungeon
This downstate Airbnb will make anyone nostalgic that spent a few quarters in a 1980s video arcade. It is located in McLean, Illinois, which is about a half hour south of Bloomington, and is $379 a night (plus fees. Be careful, they can really add up on Airbnb.) And I haven't stopped thinking about it since I ran across it today.
5 of The Best and Biggest Corn Mazes in Illinois and the World
Illinois corn maze fans, we are so blessed to have some of the most incredible corn mazes. Enough styles and locations to please every kind of taste. On more than one occasion, I've heard people make this statement about Illinois, in a rather derogatory tone. "Illinois is nothing but cornfields."
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors
Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
One of America’s Most ‘Awesome Things to do’ is Done Best in Illinois
I have been creating articles for you to read for many years now. There have been occasions where I didn't fully agree with who I was sourcing when it came to sharing news or opinions. After all, that's part of the reason why I create this type of stuff, because...
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail
It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
Rockford Attraction Is One Of The Best Places To Visit For Fall in Illinois
With all the rainy days we've been having, I've started looking into all the fall festivities approaching since the warm weather doesn't seem to want to stay around much longer. After looking for corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and delicious cider donuts near me, I stumbled upon this list that had...
Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games
This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
Illinois Dog Rides an Emotional Rollercoaster When She Gets a Tennis Ball Birthday Piñata
Dogs are so funny. There are times when they can be so smart and almost psychic. Then there are those times when they can be so silly and confused. Our tiny four-pound dog, Lola, knows the name of each of her toys and will bring them to you when you tell her to but can't figure out to potty on the paper.
What The Hell? Study Says Illinois Among The Most “Sinful” States
Let's face it, some states are better behaved than other states. However, if you've been thinking of Illinois as some sort of bastion of righteousness, you're wrong...and more than likely new around here. If you're more of the Billy Joel type who'd "rather laugh with the sinners than cry with...
2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ‘Shivery & Snowy’ Illinois Winter Forecast
Buckle up, we've got a tragically cold winter on the way. Usually I'm all about bringing good news, but this time, I can't promise that. As we get ready for fall, we're also not too far away from the cold, wet, blustery winter that apparently we're getting this year. Which...
Is Drag Racing Becoming a Major Problem On Illinois Streets?
Reckless driving on Illinois streets is nothing new, but are instances of drag racing rising at an alarming rate? It sure seems that way. Just last Friday a video of dragsters causing an uproar in one Chicago community went viral and ended with 2 men getting arrested and one car impounded.
Rural Illinois Home Is Very Unique And A Steal At Less Than A Million Dollars
I've done a few of these "really nice houses in Illinois" posts and this one in DeKalb has to be the nicest one under a million dollars I've ever seen. The residence in question is located at 9 Arrowhead Lane in DeKalb, Illinois and it is impressive. This is part...
Illinois’ Most Asked Relationship Question Couldn’t Come At A More Perfect Time
Let me get you up to speed on what cuffing season is first. And no, it's not the season that most people get arrested. Cuffing season refers to the time between October and somewhere around Valentine's Day when people start searching for a partner to have during the colder months. This could become a long term relationship, but majority of the time it's just a short-lived partnership.
Wisconsin Hole-in-the-Wall Named One of America’s Best For BBQ
Wisconsin isn't exactly known as a hot spot for delicious barbecue but that may have to change. I saw this entry for a Wisconsin restaurant on LoveFood's list of Your State's Very Best Barbecue Restaurant Revealed shared by MSN. After taking a look at a couple of pics of the...
10 Things You Should Do Before Fall Actually Arrives In Illinois
There are so many things we don't think of doing before a new season comes around. I know we're all procrastinating, so I'm here to save the day and get you ahead of the game!. Now that I'm moved out of my parents house, I finally realized there are certain things Illinois people do to make sure they're ready for spring, summer, fall, and winter. Whether it's chores around the house, putting away seasonal outfits, or drinking coffee only in fall and winter, there's always something to get done during each season.
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’
You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
