Illinois State

A Genius in Illinois Made a Tiny Home Office in His Backyard

Many people dream about building an office onto their home so they have a separate space to work out of without having to drive miles to an office building. One Illinois genius took that a step further and built a tiny home office and parked it in his backyard and he's shared pictures to prove it.
ELGIN, IL
This Illinois State Park Named a Best Place to View Fall Colors

Hard to believe we're not that far away from the season when the colors will start to change signaling the arrival of Fall. If you're a fan of watching leaves performing this annual ritual, you need to drive down the Mississippi River a ways to an Illinois state park that was named one of the best places in America to see the changing of the seasons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
Illinois Video Arcade is Largest in US With Over 885 Free Play Games

This isn't an arcade in a shopping mall, this is an arcade the size of a shopping mall. Leave your quarters and tokens at home because you don't need them. It doesn't matter where you grew up, spending a Saturday at the mall playing video games was the perfect way to spend a day. It's that thing about no quarters being needed that immediately shoots me back to my misspent youth. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin and my spot for video games was Aladdin's Castle Arcade at East Towne Mall. On those days when you didn't have enough quarters, there were always a few extras you could grab out of the fountain just outside the arcade's entrance. Trust me when I tell you that I was not the only kid in that arcade with a wet shirt sleeve from stealing quarters out of that fountain.
Is Drag Racing Becoming a Major Problem On Illinois Streets?

Reckless driving on Illinois streets is nothing new, but are instances of drag racing rising at an alarming rate? It sure seems that way. Just last Friday a video of dragsters causing an uproar in one Chicago community went viral and ended with 2 men getting arrested and one car impounded.
ROCKFORD, IL
Illinois’ Most Asked Relationship Question Couldn’t Come At A More Perfect Time

Let me get you up to speed on what cuffing season is first. And no, it's not the season that most people get arrested. Cuffing season refers to the time between October and somewhere around Valentine's Day when people start searching for a partner to have during the colder months. This could become a long term relationship, but majority of the time it's just a short-lived partnership.
ILLINOIS STATE
10 Things You Should Do Before Fall Actually Arrives In Illinois

There are so many things we don't think of doing before a new season comes around. I know we're all procrastinating, so I'm here to save the day and get you ahead of the game!. Now that I'm moved out of my parents house, I finally realized there are certain things Illinois people do to make sure they're ready for spring, summer, fall, and winter. Whether it's chores around the house, putting away seasonal outfits, or drinking coffee only in fall and winter, there's always something to get done during each season.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wisconsin Has Some Creative Ways Of Saying ‘You’re Drunk’

You'll want to make sure you have all the lingo down the next time you bend an elbow in Wisconsin. Riley and I got to talking about hangover cures and drinking on this morning's show. We have some experience with the subject (full disclosure, I'm a bit more experienced than Riley but he definitely has stories as well) and it does come up often on our show.
WISCONSIN STATE
Rockford, IL
