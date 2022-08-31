Langh Ship, based in Finland, ordered a new generation of highly efficient feeder containerships which will also be used to pioneer new technologies designed for the future challenges of the shipping industry. In addition to being specifically designed for the challenges of the Northern European market, including an ice-class hull, the vessels will incorporate advanced technologies from the shipping company’s sister organization Langh Tech. With orders such as this, European feeder ships are at the front of the industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO