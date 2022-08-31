ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

americanmilitarynews.com

Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers

The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
dronedj.com

Qualcomm-backed Indian drone company ideaForge preps for US debut

Commercial UAV Expo, one of the most highly-anticipated drone trade shows of the year, opens next week in Las Vegas with more than 225 organizations showcasing their solutions to over 2,500 drone professionals from across the world. One of these organizations is India’s ideaForge, which is using the conference as the first step toward building a local presence in the North American market.
maritime-executive.com

Langh Ship Orders Feeder Ships that will Help Pioneer New Technologies

Langh Ship, based in Finland, ordered a new generation of highly efficient feeder containerships which will also be used to pioneer new technologies designed for the future challenges of the shipping industry. In addition to being specifically designed for the challenges of the Northern European market, including an ice-class hull, the vessels will incorporate advanced technologies from the shipping company’s sister organization Langh Tech. With orders such as this, European feeder ships are at the front of the industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Aviation International News

Vertical Aerospace Plans for Commercial eVTOL Operations as Prototype Prepares To Fly

Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the latest on the advanced air mobility industry. With its VX4 eVTOL aircraft prototype nearing first flight, Vertical Aerospace is working with customers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways to plan how commercial services could launch in 2025. Much work remains to prepare infrastructure and operational processes, and meanwhile Vertical must learn how to achieve anticipated high rates of production, which could be aided through lessons from car makers like Ford and McLaren Automotive.
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines

A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
The Associated Press

India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow

NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
The Associated Press

Montage Technology Delivers World’s First Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver Engineering Samples

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced that it is delivering the world’s first Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver (CKD or DDR5CK01) samples to the top DRAM memory vendors for their development of memory modules used in new-generation desktop and notebook computers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005361/en/ Montage Technology’s DDR5 Gen1 Clock Driver (DDR5CK01) (Photo: Business Wire)
nextbigfuture.com

France Restarting All 32 Nuclear Reactors by Winter

32 out of 56 French Nuclear Reactors have been shut down for months because of either stress corrosion or routine maintenance. The stress corrosion problem was because of sloppy maintenance. The French government will step in and absorb some of the sky high cost of electricity. This will partially shield...
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: The Air Force is testing the new ‘Gray Wolf’ helicopter

The Air Force has begun testing four MH-139A “Gray Wolf” helicopters at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, built in a collaboration between two Philadelphia helicopter plants run by separate multinational defense contractors. These military versions of aircraft first developed for civilian and police use have been cleared...
ScienceAlert

Researchers Just Wirelessly Transmitted Power Over 98 Feet of Thin Air

We could one day charge our phones and tablets wirelessly through the air, thanks to newly developed technology. Researchers have used infrared laser light to transmit 400mW of light power over distances of up to 30 meters (98 feet). That's enough juice to charge small sensors, though in time it could be developed to charge up larger devices such as smartphones too.
nationalinterest.org

Northrop and Raytheon Team Up on Next-Generation Interceptor

Next-Generation Interceptor technologies are taking shape, early prototype components are being built, and weapons developers are achieving breakthroughs. Mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers, nuclear weapons traveling at hypersonic speeds, and precision-guided re-entry vehicles all pose serious challenges to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. However, industry partners are working to counter these threats through innovation, science, and technology efforts. These include new weapons such as power-scaling lasers as well as a Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) initiative which aims to deploy a new missile defense system by the end of the decade.
thefastmode.com

Palestine's Jawwal Selects VOX Solutions for International A2P SMS Delivery

Jawwal, the first Palestinian provider of cellular communication service in Palestine, has signed an exclusive interworking agreement with Vox Solutions (ex-Vox Carrier) for direct termination of A2P SMS international traffic to Jawwal's network. The exclusive direct connectivity partnerships between Vox Solutions and Jawwal Palestine ensures reliable and secure A2P messages...
Benzinga

ATO Launches a High Accuracy Pressure Transducer Used for Air, Water and Oil

Summary: ATO is a U.S. registered company in the industrial automation & controls industry that deals in a variety of Pressure Transducers. Recently, it launched a new Pressure Transducer with a classic 2088 type head and new environmental-friendly features. Diamond Bar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - ATO.com is...
