Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers
The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
dronedj.com
Qualcomm-backed Indian drone company ideaForge preps for US debut
Commercial UAV Expo, one of the most highly-anticipated drone trade shows of the year, opens next week in Las Vegas with more than 225 organizations showcasing their solutions to over 2,500 drone professionals from across the world. One of these organizations is India’s ideaForge, which is using the conference as the first step toward building a local presence in the North American market.
maritime-executive.com
Langh Ship Orders Feeder Ships that will Help Pioneer New Technologies
Langh Ship, based in Finland, ordered a new generation of highly efficient feeder containerships which will also be used to pioneer new technologies designed for the future challenges of the shipping industry. In addition to being specifically designed for the challenges of the Northern European market, including an ice-class hull, the vessels will incorporate advanced technologies from the shipping company’s sister organization Langh Tech. With orders such as this, European feeder ships are at the front of the industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Aviation International News
Vertical Aerospace Plans for Commercial eVTOL Operations as Prototype Prepares To Fly
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the latest on the advanced air mobility industry. With its VX4 eVTOL aircraft prototype nearing first flight, Vertical Aerospace is working with customers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways to plan how commercial services could launch in 2025. Much work remains to prepare infrastructure and operational processes, and meanwhile Vertical must learn how to achieve anticipated high rates of production, which could be aided through lessons from car makers like Ford and McLaren Automotive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nationalinterest.org
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal
The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
Montage Technology Delivers World’s First Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver Engineering Samples
SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced that it is delivering the world’s first Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver (CKD or DDR5CK01) samples to the top DRAM memory vendors for their development of memory modules used in new-generation desktop and notebook computers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005361/en/ Montage Technology’s DDR5 Gen1 Clock Driver (DDR5CK01) (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
The B-2 bomber's stealthy missile upgrade 'could threaten' Chinese warships, military analyst says
Extended-range stealthy missiles carried by B-2 bombers could give the United States an edge against Chinese warships if the military giants entered a direct confrontation, according to a military affairs analyst. US defence firm Northrop Grumman revealed last week that a December test launch of a stealthy missile from the...
Our First Look At An AC-130J Ghostrider Gunship’s New 105mm Gun
An AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 17th Special Operation Squadron fitted with a new 105mm howitzer, with insets showing a close-up of the howitzer and prototype of the design. USAF/ USNThe Air Force's AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have begun receiving replacements for their Vietnam War-era 105mm howitzers.
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
nextbigfuture.com
France Restarting All 32 Nuclear Reactors by Winter
32 out of 56 French Nuclear Reactors have been shut down for months because of either stress corrosion or routine maintenance. The stress corrosion problem was because of sloppy maintenance. The French government will step in and absorb some of the sky high cost of electricity. This will partially shield...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: The Air Force is testing the new ‘Gray Wolf’ helicopter
The Air Force has begun testing four MH-139A “Gray Wolf” helicopters at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, built in a collaboration between two Philadelphia helicopter plants run by separate multinational defense contractors. These military versions of aircraft first developed for civilian and police use have been cleared...
Researchers Just Wirelessly Transmitted Power Over 98 Feet of Thin Air
We could one day charge our phones and tablets wirelessly through the air, thanks to newly developed technology. Researchers have used infrared laser light to transmit 400mW of light power over distances of up to 30 meters (98 feet). That's enough juice to charge small sensors, though in time it could be developed to charge up larger devices such as smartphones too.
nationalinterest.org
Northrop and Raytheon Team Up on Next-Generation Interceptor
Next-Generation Interceptor technologies are taking shape, early prototype components are being built, and weapons developers are achieving breakthroughs. Mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers, nuclear weapons traveling at hypersonic speeds, and precision-guided re-entry vehicles all pose serious challenges to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. However, industry partners are working to counter these threats through innovation, science, and technology efforts. These include new weapons such as power-scaling lasers as well as a Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) initiative which aims to deploy a new missile defense system by the end of the decade.
Paramount Marauder Mark 2 Debuts As Even More Rugged Military Transport
The Paramount Group is a South-Africa-based military contractor, and the company touts its Marauder armored truck as the "World’s Most Unstoppable Vehicle" after such a statement on BBC’s Top Gear. To make sure the rig can back up that bold claim, there's now a Mark 2 version with even more capability.
thefastmode.com
Palestine's Jawwal Selects VOX Solutions for International A2P SMS Delivery
Jawwal, the first Palestinian provider of cellular communication service in Palestine, has signed an exclusive interworking agreement with Vox Solutions (ex-Vox Carrier) for direct termination of A2P SMS international traffic to Jawwal's network. The exclusive direct connectivity partnerships between Vox Solutions and Jawwal Palestine ensures reliable and secure A2P messages...
Benzinga
ATO Launches a High Accuracy Pressure Transducer Used for Air, Water and Oil
Summary: ATO is a U.S. registered company in the industrial automation & controls industry that deals in a variety of Pressure Transducers. Recently, it launched a new Pressure Transducer with a classic 2088 type head and new environmental-friendly features. Diamond Bar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - ATO.com is...
A top finance recruiter on what types of job candidates stand out in this market
Research and surveys continually point to finding and retaining talent dominating a CFO’s list of internal worries. And when it comes to finance and accounting talent, the job for recruiters is getting much harder. But there may be a more successful approach when searching through talent pools. For some...
Learn how a jet engine works with this unique see-through jet engine build
If you are interested in learning more about jet engines and how they work you might be interested in the 10 minute video published by the Warped Perception YouTube channel. They have built a transparent jet engine allowing you to see exactly what goes on inside the engine as it burns and generates forward thrust.
Comments / 0