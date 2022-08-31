ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM Trent Baalke: ‘We feel good’ about Jaguars depth ahead of regular season

By John Dillon
 5 days ago
After two days of non-stop cuts, the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars roster is starting to take shape ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Washington Commanders in September. The team is desperately hoping to return to a winning form this season, and with re-tooled lineups on both sides of the ball and a new coaching staff in place, the sky is the limit for Duval County’s finest this year.

General manager Trent Baalke spoke to the media on Tuesday about the depth he sees on this Jaguars roster. He gave the impression that the team may not be in its final form just yet, but that he feels confident in the personnel at his disposal heading into the regular season.

“I think we feel good,” Baalke explained. “You go through the process that we went through. We have added quite a [few] new faces. There are a lot of new players in that locker room over the last two years that we have added to. We feel good about the men in that locker room – that’s why they are here.

“Do we feel like there a positions and places that we can upgrade? The answer to that is yes, but it’s yes no matter when [you ask]. If you come off a Super Bowl year like Doug has and I have, you are still feeling the same way. There are always ways to add and you are always looking to add to your roster.”

As cuts come down around the league Baalke and his staff of highly skilled scouts will assess their options in adding additional talent to the already competent Jacksonville roster. The Jaguars are determined to prove they’re more than the league’s doormat this season and are already built to compete, though they’ll still look to add any talent they think might give them a better chance to win games when the regular season kicks off.

To this point, the team hasn’t won anything in 2022, but that may change when the Jaguars kick off against Washington in September, especially if they are able to improve their roster with a few veteran additions following this week’s cuts.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

