WVNews
Neal Brown addresses fans with video after Pitt loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It really is a new era we live in. It used to be that football coaches would save their pep talks for their players in the locker room but in the wake of a disheartening loss on Thursday to Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, Neal Brown jumped the gun on a normal game week to address his fan base on social media.
WVNews
WVU's Donaldson takes Big 12 newcomer honors
West Virginia freshman running back C.J Donaldson hit the ground running, quite literally, in the first game of his collegiate career. The freshman gained 44 yards on his first career carry, and he finished with a game-high 125 yards on seven carries (17.9 yards per attempt), in earning the Big 12's newcomer of the week on the opening weekend of play.
WVNews
E. Gordon Gee’s thoughts: WVU president says, ‘I would not be surprised to see the Big 12 expand’
The latest tsunami of conference realignment may not strike West Virginia athletics directly, but there doesn’t seem much doubt that the Mountaineers and many other Power 5 schools will likely be caught up in the waves sent cascading throughout the landscape because of USC’s and UCLA’s announced switch from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten earlier this summer.
WVNews
WVU Football Lee Kpogba Fumble Recovery
Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Shane Lyons interview, part 1: The year that was for Mountaineer athletics
Each summer for more than three decades, I’ve had the pleasure of being able to conduct an in-depth one-on-one interview with West Virginia University’s sitting athletic director. From Fred Schaus (1981-89) through Ed Pastilong (1989-2010), Oliver Luck (2910-14) and now Shane Lyons (2015-present), my discussions with the WVU...
WVNews
Familiarity: WVU’s new O.C. comfortable with his new QB
When West Virginia University offensive coordinator Graham Harrell went to work trying to make quarterback J.T. Daniels a Mountaineer, he knew exactly what he was attempting to bring to Morgantown. In fact, Daniels really wasn’t a stranger to anybody in the college football world.
WVNews
Weak tornado confirmed near eastern Ohio mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — Weather officials have confirmed that a weak tornado touched down briefly near an eastern Ohio mall over the weekend. The National Weather Service in Cleveland said the EF-0 tornado touched down shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday just east of the Southern Park Mall in Boardman, Mahoning County. They said video evidence from the mall showed a visible funnel and an aerial drone surveyed the damage.
WVNews
Bridgeport boys draw Fairmont Senior, Woodrow Wilson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two ties and a loss were the results of a full week for the Bridgeport boys soccer team. Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior drew at East-West Stadium on Tuesday as the Polar Bear boys hit the woodwork three times.
WVNews
100 new jobs coming to Morgantown, West Virginia, after Hope Gas sale
Hearthstone Utilities officially acquired Hope Gas from Dominion Energy on Wednesday. Hope Gas CEO Morgan O’Brien said the $690 million investment is significant and brings with it opportunities for growth with a focus on West Virginia. Hope Gas has been a small part of the much larger Dominion Energy for many years, but now West Virginia will be a key focus of Hope’s strategy moving forward.
WVNews
Rodney Stemple
EGLON, W.Va. — Rodney Blaine Stemple, 63, of Eglon, W.Va., passed away on Aug. 30, 2022. Born on Nov. 10, 1958, in Dover, Del., he was the son of the late Richard Grant and Evelena Ruth (Shrout) Stemple.
WVNews
North Marion pulls away to defeat Preston, 34-10
KINGWOOD — A big second half allowed the North Marion Huskies to pull away and defeat the hosting Preston Knights, 34-10, in Friday night’s high school football action. The Huskies held a slim 14-10 lead at the break before blanking the Knights 20-0 in the second half to secure the win.
WVNews
Thomason, Reep net Athlete of the Week honors with rivalry success
Brayden Thomason’s ability to excel in two sports was on display in a big way on Thursday and Friday. The Robert C. Byrd standout scored the game-winning goal with 11:09 left in the second half against rival Bridgeport and also scored the Eagles’ first goal in the 3-2 final after the Tribe had taken the lead.
WVNews
Harold R. 'Petie' Gregory
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Harold R. “Petie” Gregory, 58, of Shinnston passed away on Satu…
