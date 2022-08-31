Factoreal, one of the fastest growing startups in omnichannel marketing automation, recently onboarded Corey Ganzman as the Vice President of Marketing. Corey has spent the last 20 years working across various industries in the marketing space, evolving the intersection between marketing, revenue, and technology. While working in four continents and ten different verticals, Corey has stayed true to the essence of marketing, uniting the customer journey with business objectives while building strong brands. From small 20-person organizations to massive 20,000-person enterprises, Corey understands the importance of a customer's perception in the growth of a business.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO