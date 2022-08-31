PARIS -- Kevin Fiala is approaching the start of the season as also the beginning of a new chapter in his career after he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 29. Unlike the first time Fiala was traded, by the Nashville Predators to the Minnesota Wild prior to the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline, he was prepared for the possibility. The 26-year-old forward was eligible to become a restricted free agent July 13 and, after a season when he set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85), knew the Wild might not find space under the NHL salary cap to re-sign him.

