Color of Hockey: Roman committed to growth of sled game
Three-time U.S. Paralympic gold medal-winner remains active in sport. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Rico Roman, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist with the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team who is now working to grow the game.
NHL Top Players: Top 10 Goalies
From Stanley Cup champions to Vezina Trophy winners to All-Stars, the NHL has many great goalies. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 10 goalies in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the fourth of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 10. Marc-Andre Fleury,...
'It was a big summer to put in the work' for Pezzetta
MONTREAL -- Michael Pezzetta made his NHL debut last season. The 24-year-old winger quickly became a fan favorite with his work ethic and physicality. Pezzetta ranked second on the roster with 156 hits in 51 appearances, and registered 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) along the way. We recently caught...
The NHL Draft: A team effort
MONTREAL -- Serge Boisvert sat down, seemingly relaxed after a busy day. The longtime Canadiens international crossover scout had wrapped up a long day of meetings with other team members. It was the first full week of July, just a few days before the 2022 NHL Draft was set to take place. The Canadiens' brain trust gathered at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Montreal to debate which prospects to select with the team's 14 picks.
Top prospects for Vegas Golden Knights
Brisson could make NHL debut this season; Cormier on radar after success in juniors. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Vegas Golden Knights, according to NHL.com. [Golden Knights 32 in 32: Season preview...
Fiala talks starting over with Kings in Q&A with NHL.com
PARIS -- Kevin Fiala is approaching the start of the season as also the beginning of a new chapter in his career after he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings on June 29. Unlike the first time Fiala was traded, by the Nashville Predators to the Minnesota Wild prior to the 2019 NHL Trade Deadline, he was prepared for the possibility. The 26-year-old forward was eligible to become a restricted free agent July 13 and, after a season when he set NHL career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85), knew the Wild might not find space under the NHL salary cap to re-sign him.
Nathan MacKinnon's Day with the Stanley Cup
Out on a compact wooden dock near the water's edge of a modest lake - which meets the backyard of the MacKinnon household - firmly sat the Stanley Cup. The iconic trophy glistened - almost blindingly so - against the early light of the quiet Saturday morning in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia on Aug. 20.
Three questions facing Vancouver Canucks
Consistency of Pettersson, play in defensive zone among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 - Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Vancouver Canucks. [Canucks 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Which Elias Pettersson...
Gagner feels Winnipeg is a perfect fit
WINNIPEG - At 33-years-old, Sam Gagner knows he has plenty more in the tank, and he's looking forward to proving that with the Winnipeg Jets this season. But it's not just him that thinks that way. The father of three also has the full support of his family, and he...
Inside look at Toronto Maple Leafs
Keep core intact, add Murray, Samsonov in bid to end string of six straight early playoff exits. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs remain confident in their core...
BLOG: Murray comes closer to home to deepen Oilers blueline depth
EDMONTON, AB - Of the four NHL teams that defenceman Ryan Murray will have suited up for over his career after he pulls on a Blue & Orange sweater this coming October, Oil Country will be the closest he's ever been to playing at home. "I haven't really played close...
Three questions facing Toronto Maple Leafs
Ability of Murray, Samsonov in goal, development of Robertson among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Maple Leafs 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can...
Dryden looks back on 1972 Summit Series
Hall of Fame goalie discusses new book, impact of games against Soviet Union in Q&A with NHL.com. With his recently published book, "The Series: What I Remember, What It Felt Like, What It Feels Like Now," Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden offers readers an up-close look at the landmark 1972 Summit Series, an emotional eight-game showdown between NHL players representing Canada and an all-star team from the Soviet Union.
Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections
NHL.com lists estimated 82-game individual, tandem totals; season preview podcasts. NHL.com has projected the win totals for all 32 teams and their goalies for fantasy hockey in the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. PROJECTIONS: Team by...
Smilanic 'more than thrilled' for opportunity with Wisconsin
MONTREAL -- Following two seasons at Quinnipiac, forward Ty Smilanic is ready for a "new start" at Wisconsin. Smilanic, 20, transferred to the six-time NCAA champion Badgers for his junior campaign to play under head coach Tony Granato and continue pursuing an undergraduate degree in economics. It was a move...
