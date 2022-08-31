For Umar Para – a 22-year-old photographer from the Indian union territory of Kashmir, the world’s most militarised zone – New Delhi, the national capital, was always the land of equal opportunity when he moved to the city seeking employment, last year. At least that’s what he was led to believe through the numerous shows and movies about the promise of the Great Indian Dream he’d grown up watching. Against the harsh socio-political landscape of Kashmir, the sprawling metropolis gave him hope that he could finally work, follow his passion for photography and make money from it, without the fear of the air being punctuated by gunshots and curfew sirens.

JOBS ・ 23 HOURS AGO