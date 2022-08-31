Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
Chinese Social Media Sites Are Quietly Putting Digital Fingerprints on Screenshots
Sharing screenshots of sensitive content in China has just become more risky. More Chinese social media services are putting hidden watermarks on screenshots that make the images traceable no matter where they are shared, a feature that an analyst said could prevent the spread of censored content. Some Chinese internet...
Act Your Wage: Why More People Are Embracing ‘Quiet Quitting’
For Umar Para – a 22-year-old photographer from the Indian union territory of Kashmir, the world’s most militarised zone – New Delhi, the national capital, was always the land of equal opportunity when he moved to the city seeking employment, last year. At least that’s what he was led to believe through the numerous shows and movies about the promise of the Great Indian Dream he’d grown up watching. Against the harsh socio-political landscape of Kashmir, the sprawling metropolis gave him hope that he could finally work, follow his passion for photography and make money from it, without the fear of the air being punctuated by gunshots and curfew sirens.
JOBS・
China Accuses NSA of Hacking Its Military Research University
China has accused the U.S.’ National Security Agency of hacking the information system of a key Chinese university that develops secret weapons for the country’s military. Chinese authorities said Monday they have traced the source of recent cyberattacks on the country’s Northwestern Polytechnical University to the NSA’s Office of Tailored Access Operations, a secretive unit of the agency known for breaking into computers around the world and “getting the ungettable.”
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0