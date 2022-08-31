Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ICE! is back at Gaylord Opryland Resort in NashvilleJake WellsNashville, TN
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
Bleacher Report
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU
Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut. The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday. Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Shooting Up Boards After Week 1
We still have to wait for a week for the NFL season to kick off but the start of college football meant a jumpstart on studying up for the 2023 NFL draft. At this point, the big names in the 2023 draft class are already well-known. Stars like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are already household names after huge seasons last year. However, a lot can happen and NFL draft stock is volatile every college football season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Season Staff Predictions
We’re back to regularly scheduled NFL programming through February 12, the date that one team will hoist the Lombardi Trophy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. But what’s going to happen between now and that final moment of the 2022 season?. Bleacher Report’s NFL analysts Gary Davenport,...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Brian Kelly ripping LSU team in interview
Something about season-opening games against Florida State brings out weird quotes from Brian Kelly. When Notre Dame opened its 2021 season with a sloppy victory against Florida State, Kelly, then Notre Dame’s coach was interviewed by ESPN’s Katie George and joked that “maybe our entire team needs to be executed after tonight.” One year later, George interviewed Kelly, now coaching LSU. This time, it was during halftime of the Tigers game against Florida State. Kelly was not happy with LSU’s first-half performance and was sure to let everyone know.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Bleacher Report
King on Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams Think They Have a Great Chance to Sign WR to Contract
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from his torn ACL, but all signs point to the wide receiver returning to the Los Angeles Rams. "The Rams think they've got a great chance of re-signing Beckham when he's ready to play late this regular season," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Trey Lance 'Was a Little Annoyed' by Jimmy Garoppolo's New Contract
The San Francisco 49ers' decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly wasn't fully embraced by Trey Lance, at least initially. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Lance "was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath" of Garoppolo signing a restructured deal to stay with the team. After the 49ers lost to the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Set Up for a Disastrous Start to the 2022 Season
The preseason is a time for optimism, but sometimes that can come crashing down quickly with the dawn of the regular season. With the preseason behind us and everyone's rosters trimmed down to a tidy 53, the rubber is about to hit the road. The season kicks off with the Bills and Rams meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Questions If Russell Wilson's Success Was Only Due to Seahawks' Defense
The Seattle Seahawks had some fantastic defenses during the Russell Wilson era, headlined by the Legion of Boom secondary that included Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. At least one AFC executive wonders if that was the main catalyst for the team's success. "It's interesting that a guy like...
Bleacher Report
Report: LSU DT Maason Smith Out for Season with Injury; Tore ACL While Celebrating
LSU Tigers star defensive tackle Maason Smith reportedly received some unfortunate news on Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Smith will miss the rest of the 2022 season with a torn ACL. The sophomore suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's season opener against Florida State while celebrating a stop on defense.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson Has a Chance to Play Week 1 vs. Ravens Following Knee Surgery
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson could start Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the second-year signal-caller went through a workout today and they will see how his knee responds before making a decision about his status Wednesday. Wilson has been out of...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Ravens Made 'Improved' Contract Offer to Lamar Jackson
With Lamar Jackson's self-imposed contract deadline fast approaching, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly made a new proposal to their star quarterback. Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, the Ravens have made "an improved" contract offer to Jackson. Jackson confirmed last month that he won't keep negotiating with the Ravens...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: NYG 'Really Like What They've Gotten' from Kayvon Thibodeaux Off Field
Despite question marks about Kayvon Thibodeaux heading into the draft, the New York Giants are reportedly happy they selected him with the fifth overall pick. "The Giants really like what they've gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote. Bleacher Report's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski Helps Team Webull Hold Off Team Price.com in 2022 BIG3 Celebrity Game
The first BIG3 Celebrity Game is in the books, and Rob Gronkowski's Team WeBull snuck away with a 45-44 win over Nelly's Team Price.com. That came in large part to the strong performance of recording artist Gillie Da Kid, who posted 19 points of 7-of-11 shooting from the field:. BIG3...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery
The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
Bleacher Report
Michigan QB Cade McNamara Says He Wasn't Expecting to Split Starts with J.J. McCarthy
Consider Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara among those a bit surprised that he'll split starts with J.J. McCarthy to start the 2022 season. "I'd definitely say it's pretty unusual," he told reporters. "It was kinda a thing I wasn't expecting by the end of camp. I thought I had my best camp. I thought I put myself in a good position."
Comments / 0