Ex Nasa chief slams USA’s ‘schizophrenic’ space plans in ‘tense’ Russia warning

A former Nasa official did not mince words when discussing the relationship with Russian space diplomats and future of the United States' presence in space.

Political and military events on Earth have damaged partnerships in space.

Jim Bridenstine was appointed as Nasa's Administrator by former President Trump and was criticized for lacking formal engineering qualifications Credit: AFP or licensors

Charles Bolden has traveled to space four times and held Nasa's top position for most of the Obama era from 2009 to 2017 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Jim Bridenstine and Charles Bolden each served as the Administrator of Nasa, the space agency's top position.

The two spoke on a panel hosted by Space Florida and live streamed by Arizona State University in promotion of the Artemis 1 mission.

Neither held back from sharing candid opinions on outer space's relationship with international politics.

"I will tell you that our nation's policy towards Russia, when you consider spaceflight, is schizophrenic," said Bridenstine.

Bridenstine was critical of Nasa's reliance on Russian rockets from 2011 until 2020, when the space shuttle program was defunct and SpaceX was not prepared to take humans off-world.

He also expected that the United States would lose a competitive edge in lower Earth orbit as the International Space Station approaches its expected decommission date and Russia departs from the project to build their own space station.

"Congress, quite frankly, is at fault for any gap we have on low Earth orbit, because they have been negligent in a replacement for the International Space Station," Bridenstine continued.

There are Nasa-sponsored plans to develop a new observatory orbiting the Moon, called Gateway, in partnership with private space companies and other nations.

But Space.com notes that Nasa is "banking" on the ISS lasting longer than originally planned and Congress approved an extension of the ISS until 2030.

Bolden took a more reserved angle.

"The space community in Russia is great, [but] it's the government," Bolden said.

During his tenure with Nasa he witnessed the Russians make a military campaign in Crimea, which is now considered a precursor to the current conflict in Ukraine.

At the time, the relationship in space between the United States and Russia forged ahead, but today's geopolitical tension is too great.

Collaborations between the two nations have been beneficial to the furthering of space sciences, but will meet their end in the coming years.