thesource.com

[WATCH] Trailer Releases or ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’

You know, this may be an intense spooky season. A.A. Milne’s iconic character Winnie the Pooh became public and is now in a slasher film. This edition of the bear is to not be confused with the loveable honey-guzzling bear of Disney. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the trailer for...
TheDailyBeast

Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Jordan Peele
thesource.com

DJ Drama Says Gucci Mane and Drake Were Once Working on a Joint Project

Drake did a joint album with Future but did we miss out on a potential banger? According to DJ Drama, Drake was set to create a tape with Gucci Mane. Drake and Gucci have collaborated on a couple of bangers in their past, including “Back on Road,” “Both,” and “My Business.” During his visit to My Expert Opinion, Drama revealed a whole tape was possible.
thesource.com

Babyface and Ella Mai Exude Romantic Opulence in “Keeps On Fallin’” Official Video

Babyface and Ella Mai unveil the official video for their new single “Keeps On Fallin’.”. The modern R&B track’s opulent romantic visual grabs its inspiration from Regency-era courtship rituals. Starring Emmy and GRAMMY winning actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish as the queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, “Insecure“) as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for an extravagant meal as a string quartet plays while the bubbly flows.
thesource.com

Cam’ron and A-Trak Announce Collab Album ‘U Wasn’t There’ and Release New Single

A-Trak and Cam’ron have reunited for a long-awaited joint album, U Wasn’t There. The album will release on September 23. In 2014, Damon Dash introduced Cam’ron and A-Trak. Dash had a vision for a three-way partnership that would combine the prestige of the Diplomats, Fool’s Gold, and Bluroc brands. The unusual duo quickly grew close and began recording at Cam’s home in the New Jersey suburbs. Although fans got a taste of it with the hit single “Dipshits” (included on U Wasn’t There as a bonus track), the two spoke of the Federal Reserve EP, a fabled project that was promoted with a Complex cover story but never saw the light of day.
thesource.com

Lil Baby Releases New Single ‘Detox’ and Sets Album Release for Oct. 14

A new song called “Detox” by Lil Baby has been released to cap off the summer. Since his debut in 2017, the Atlanta native has propelled himself into superstardom, and “Detox” is the most recent in a long series of hard-hitting songs that show the rapper at the top of his game. Lil Baby has also shared a brand-new music video for the track to go along with the release.
thesource.com

Tory Lanez Says Drake and The Weeknd Have Ghosted Him on Features for Years

Tory Lanez is currently working on a run of projects, citing that he has about five tucked away. On those projects, there will likely be features, just don’t expect to hear Drake or The Weeknd. Tory Lanez hit social media and revealed that his fellow Toronto artists will not...
thesource.com

‘Red Table Talk’ Set to Return for New Series on Sept. 7

The renowned multigenerational trio of Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, aka “Gammy,” are set for the return of the Emmy® Award-winning series Red Table Talk, which will return on September 7. The show will air on Facebook Watch every Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.
