Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
[WATCH] Trailer Releases or ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’
You know, this may be an intense spooky season. A.A. Milne’s iconic character Winnie the Pooh became public and is now in a slasher film. This edition of the bear is to not be confused with the loveable honey-guzzling bear of Disney. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the trailer for...
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
thesource.com
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Shuns Chris Rock’s Joke, Says Family Still Deals With Her Death
Chris Rock revealed that he turned down the 2023 Oscars hosting gig. In doing so, he cracked a joke about the job in comparison to the late Nicole Brown Simpson being asked: “to go back to the restaurant.” The joke leans on to the restaurant, where she left a pair of eyeglasses before she was killed.
thesource.com
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekends: “He Was Acting Crazy”
Don’t look for Trey Songz at Tycoon Weekend 2023. According to 50 Cent, the singer is banned from attending due to his behavior at this year’s events down in Houston. 50 hit Instagram and let off details about Songz’s behavior and deemed him banned from the Tycoon activities.
RELATED PEOPLE
thesource.com
Diddy Shares Photo Of Him And Dr. Dre In The Studio, “One Of My Biggest Dreams Finally Came True…”
Diddy and Dr. Dre are two of the greatest producers of all time, and its unfortunate that throughout both of their 3 decade long careers, they have never collaborated together. However, Diddy recently took to Instagram where he shared pictures of himself and Dr. Dre working in the studio. “Yesterday,...
thesource.com
DJ Drama Says Gucci Mane and Drake Were Once Working on a Joint Project
Drake did a joint album with Future but did we miss out on a potential banger? According to DJ Drama, Drake was set to create a tape with Gucci Mane. Drake and Gucci have collaborated on a couple of bangers in their past, including “Back on Road,” “Both,” and “My Business.” During his visit to My Expert Opinion, Drama revealed a whole tape was possible.
thesource.com
Babyface and Ella Mai Exude Romantic Opulence in “Keeps On Fallin’” Official Video
Babyface and Ella Mai unveil the official video for their new single “Keeps On Fallin’.”. The modern R&B track’s opulent romantic visual grabs its inspiration from Regency-era courtship rituals. Starring Emmy and GRAMMY winning actress/comedian Tiffany Haddish as the queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, “Insecure“) as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for an extravagant meal as a string quartet plays while the bubbly flows.
thesource.com
Cam’ron and A-Trak Announce Collab Album ‘U Wasn’t There’ and Release New Single
A-Trak and Cam’ron have reunited for a long-awaited joint album, U Wasn’t There. The album will release on September 23. In 2014, Damon Dash introduced Cam’ron and A-Trak. Dash had a vision for a three-way partnership that would combine the prestige of the Diplomats, Fool’s Gold, and Bluroc brands. The unusual duo quickly grew close and began recording at Cam’s home in the New Jersey suburbs. Although fans got a taste of it with the hit single “Dipshits” (included on U Wasn’t There as a bonus track), the two spoke of the Federal Reserve EP, a fabled project that was promoted with a Complex cover story but never saw the light of day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Lil Baby Releases New Single ‘Detox’ and Sets Album Release for Oct. 14
A new song called “Detox” by Lil Baby has been released to cap off the summer. Since his debut in 2017, the Atlanta native has propelled himself into superstardom, and “Detox” is the most recent in a long series of hard-hitting songs that show the rapper at the top of his game. Lil Baby has also shared a brand-new music video for the track to go along with the release.
thesource.com
Tory Lanez Says Drake and The Weeknd Have Ghosted Him on Features for Years
Tory Lanez is currently working on a run of projects, citing that he has about five tucked away. On those projects, there will likely be features, just don’t expect to hear Drake or The Weeknd. Tory Lanez hit social media and revealed that his fellow Toronto artists will not...
thesource.com
HOV DID: Young Guru Says JAY-Z Spit His ‘GOD DID’ Verse in One Take
JAY-Z dropped a verse of the year candidate in his four-minute float on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID.” The verse has been oft-discussed on social media since it dropped and is even being broken down by analysts on MSNBC. Speaking with Rob Markman and Frazier Thorpe, Guru shares...
thesource.com
Kanye West Proclaims Adidas CEO ‘Dead’ In Mock Newspaper After Brand Friction
Kanye West, never the one to shy away from a public feud, adds Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted to his long list of enemies. The design executive and artist posted a mock New York Times headline to his social media, reading “Kasper Rorsted Also Dead At 60″ and captioned the photo “God Loves Us.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thesource.com
‘Red Table Talk’ Set to Return for New Series on Sept. 7
The renowned multigenerational trio of Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, aka “Gammy,” are set for the return of the Emmy® Award-winning series Red Table Talk, which will return on September 7. The show will air on Facebook Watch every Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.
thesource.com
Nicki Minaj Receives Video Vanguard Congratulatory Flowers From the Carters: ‘Congrats on Your Beautiful Award’
Nicki Minaj is running the rap world right now. This past Sunday, Minaj accepted the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she also hosted and performed. Showing that she is still marveling at the moment, Minaj revealed she received flowers celebrating the moment from JAY-Z and Beyoncé.
Comments / 0