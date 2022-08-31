Larger lenses appear to be mostly responsible for iPhone 14 Pro camera bump being much larger than the iPhone 13 Pro. The camera bump is a well-known design element of the iPhone, used to house the bulkier camera sensor components in an otherwise slim body. For the iPhone 14 Pro, it seems that the bump and the lenses it holds could increase in size for 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 23 HOURS AGO