Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro could have a $900 price tag at launch
Apple's upcoming launch of theApple Watch Pro will make it the most expensive standard-grade model in the range, with a report doubling down on the initial cost of the new variant starting from $900 and potentially over $1,000.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone 14 case colors leak days before event
New leaks claiming to show Apple's final iPhone 14 case colors look to be accurate, and include"Bright Orange," "Golden Brown," and more. Ahead of Apple's September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 range, a leaker is claiming to have final details of the various colors that Apple will sell as accessory cases. Leaker Majin Bu has previously detailed other case colors, such as the February 2022 addition to those for the iPhone 13.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro renders illustrate Digital Crown protrusion & more
A new leak purports to show a complete series of CAD renders for the expected Apple Watch Pro, believed to be revealed at Apple'siPhone 14 event.
Apple Insider
Apple may revive 'Plus' name for larger iPhone 14 model
Apple is rumored to be calling the larger iPhone 14 model "Plus" instead of "Max," a revival of a naming convention last used in 2017. Apple's upcoming refresh of its flagship iPhone like is expected to eliminate the "mini" model in favor of a larger non-Pro model. Despite more recently opting for the "Max" suffix, a rumor claims Apple will be making a switch back to the previously-used "Plus."
Apple Insider
Apple wants LG & Samsung to make foldable iPhone screens that won't crumple
Apple's foldable iPhone could use a hybrid OLED panel in the future, with Apple putting a focus on avoiding the crease seen on some foldable smartphones.
Apple Insider
Apple won't call to ask you to tell them a code you get on your iPhone
A tech YouTube personality was recently the target of an attempted phishing attack, recounting on Twitter how a phone caller impersonated Apple to try and gain access to his iCloud account. Like many other big companies, Apple's services has become a target for con artists and scammers, who try numerous...
Apple Insider
Leaked Apple Watch Pro case accessory shows two extra buttons
Images of what are claimed to be Apple Watch Pro cases, include a cutout for one extra button, and what could be a protective cover for a second.
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro coming at iPhone 14 Apple Event
Apple will be using its September 7 special event to launch the second generation ofAirPods Pro alongside the iPhone 14, a report claims, just days ahead of the event itself.
Apple Insider
New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event
In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and theApple Watch Series 8.
Apple Insider
New Hue bulbs, Eve Thread switch & more on HomeKit Insider
Brands are announcing a huge array of products ready for market, including new Hue bulbs and Eve's new Thread-enabled light switch. We break it all down on the latest episode of theHomeKit Insider Podcast.
Apple Insider
Save $100 on these Apple Watch models ahead of the Apple Event
Amazon is knocking triple digits off Series 7 and SE models ahead of theApple Watch Series 8. The September...
Apple Insider
Prices slashed: save up to $500 on these 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pros
As iPhone season approaches with this week'sApple Event, B&H Photo is pulling out all the stops by slashing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros by up to $500. Grab the cheapest prices on record on numerous M1 Pro and M1 Max models.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro camera lenses are much larger than iPhone 13 Pro
Larger lenses appear to be mostly responsible for iPhone 14 Pro camera bump being much larger than the iPhone 13 Pro. The camera bump is a well-known design element of the iPhone, used to house the bulkier camera sensor components in an otherwise slim body. For the iPhone 14 Pro, it seems that the bump and the lenses it holds could increase in size for 2022.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ wins five Creative Arts Emmys
"Schmigadoon!" and "Severance" lead the five Creative Arts Emmys wins forApple TV+, but "Ted Lasso" fails to win any of its 11 nominations.
