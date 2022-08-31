ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

residentnews.net

Publix opens doors, cuts ribbon after 20 years in the making

Leadership and management at the newly minted East San Marco Publix Super Market were on hand to cut the ribbon to align with their motto ‘Where Shopping is a Pleasure’, Aug. 7. The store opened to cheers from a line of locals who lined the sidewalk before the crack of dawn.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison

Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Six First Coast beach stories

Blackrock Beach is home to a rare geological phenomenon. Spodosol formations – the black rock – on the shore of Big Talbot Island. Blackrock Beach, also known as Boneyard Beach, is one of Jacksonville’s great natural gems. Located on Big Talbot Island in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, it’s noted for its sublime ambiance thanks to the unusual rocky formations and driftwood skeletons on its shore.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Find a fur-ever friend at Labor Day weekend free adoption event 🐾

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of animals in Duval County are looking for their fur-ever homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are hoping to make that a reality this Labor Day Weekend. Tracey Hughes and her grandson, Kingston, found their newest family member -- 2-month-old...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Performs Live At The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Florida [Pictures]

We previously saw footage 2 weeks ago, and now here are some photos of Lil Wayne performing live at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on August 19th. This was the show that an idiot threw a blue crip bandana on stage at Wayne, which nearly made him stop and walk off. If you have not yet watched it already, you can check out Weezy‘s full set here.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Amelia Island Dance Festival Sept. 9-11

Enjoy nationally acclaimed soloists, ensembles and local dancers in an array of classical and contemporary dance styles from ballet to hip hop, tap to ballroom and modern dance. 7:30 – 9:30 PM, Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 – 4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday, at Amelia Community Theatre. Buy...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Lodging

PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group Plan COMPASS by Margaritaville Development

JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Beachwalk Retail Center LLC, a partnership between PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group, is bringing the Margaritaville brand to its Beachwalk project near Jacksonville. The venture plans to develop a 130-key COMPASS by Margaritaville select-service hotel fronting Beachwalk’s 14-acre Crystal Lagoon. Construction of the Margaritaville hotel is expected...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

