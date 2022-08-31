Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Restaurant Report: Holey Moley! Inspectors find dozens of live and dead roaches at bagel shop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker reports every week on what inspectors discover at your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report. STORY: A shooting in Palatka leaves 2 dead and 2 in critical condition, a 5th person beaten. Becker paid a visit to...
News4Jax.com
Downtown development: Where projects on Northbank, Southbank stand
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many construction crews have the day off on Labor Day, but News4JAX is showing you what some of them are working on in Jacksonville along the Northbank and Southbank. News4JAX on Monday went out with the Sky 4 drone and has an update on the major...
residentnews.net
Publix opens doors, cuts ribbon after 20 years in the making
Leadership and management at the newly minted East San Marco Publix Super Market were on hand to cut the ribbon to align with their motto ‘Where Shopping is a Pleasure’, Aug. 7. The store opened to cheers from a line of locals who lined the sidewalk before the crack of dawn.
Art fans can visit one of Jacksonville’s favorite art spots for free
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens is celebrating 904 Day with free admission to their galleries and gardens this Saturday, September 3, from 11 am to 4 pm, as part of the “Weaver First Saturday Free for All.”. Guests will have access to exhibits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
residentnews.net
Local Folks: Gordon and Kathy Meggison
Many know Gordon Meggison as artist and owner of Free Hand Studios. Many recognize the international influences in his work that come from his travels to faraway lands throughout Asia and Europe. Many have seen at least one of the paintings from one of his largest projects—murals on walls of 70 Olive Garden restaurants throughout major U.S. cities. Many have admired his paintings of the local region on display at a variety of prominent Jacksonville locales. But who is the man behind the brush?
thejaxsonmag.com
Six First Coast beach stories
Blackrock Beach is home to a rare geological phenomenon. Spodosol formations – the black rock – on the shore of Big Talbot Island. Blackrock Beach, also known as Boneyard Beach, is one of Jacksonville’s great natural gems. Located on Big Talbot Island in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, it’s noted for its sublime ambiance thanks to the unusual rocky formations and driftwood skeletons on its shore.
Jacksonville mayor Curry officially names Sunday 904 day, celebrating Northeast Florida small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has officially declared Sunday 904 Day, a holiday marking the date where Northeast Florida's primary area code matches the date, September 4. The day has been unofficially marked as 904 Day for years. The holiday will celebrate local businesses, encouraging Northeast Florida...
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Find a fur-ever friend at Labor Day weekend free adoption event 🐾
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds of animals in Duval County are looking for their fur-ever homes. The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are hoping to make that a reality this Labor Day Weekend. Tracey Hughes and her grandson, Kingston, found their newest family member -- 2-month-old...
News4Jax.com
Proposal for new development has some St. Johns County residents sounding the alarm
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – If you drive down Fruit Cove Road in St. Johns County, you can’t help but notice the signs voicing opposition to a rezoning proposal. It would bring a townhome and apartment development to a predominantly rural neighborhood. Fruit Cove is in the northwest portion...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Performs Live At The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena In Florida [Pictures]
We previously saw footage 2 weeks ago, and now here are some photos of Lil Wayne performing live at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on August 19th. This was the show that an idiot threw a blue crip bandana on stage at Wayne, which nearly made him stop and walk off. If you have not yet watched it already, you can check out Weezy‘s full set here.
Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner dies after pool accident on Father’s Day
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned that the owner of Buddha’s Thai Bistro has passed away after a tragic pool accident on Father’s Day. Sarunyu Boonsanong, known as “Guy” to the Jacksonville Beach community, remained in the ICU for 74 days before he died on Aug. 31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fernandinaobserver.com
Amelia Island Dance Festival Sept. 9-11
Enjoy nationally acclaimed soloists, ensembles and local dancers in an array of classical and contemporary dance styles from ballet to hip hop, tap to ballroom and modern dance. 7:30 – 9:30 PM, Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 – 4:00 PM Saturday and Sunday, at Amelia Community Theatre. Buy...
Jacksonville Starbucks workers hold ‘sip in’ to tell customers about their push for higher wages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Unionized workers at the Starbucks on San Jose Boulevard at Ricky Drive staged a “sip in” on Monday, inviting the community to order a drink and join the conversation surrounding workers’ rights. The event is happening until 1 p.m. and this location is...
Lodging
PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group Plan COMPASS by Margaritaville Development
JACKSONVILLE, Florida—Beachwalk Retail Center LLC, a partnership between PEBB Enterprises and Falcone Group, is bringing the Margaritaville brand to its Beachwalk project near Jacksonville. The venture plans to develop a 130-key COMPASS by Margaritaville select-service hotel fronting Beachwalk’s 14-acre Crystal Lagoon. Construction of the Margaritaville hotel is expected...
A look inside Miller Electric Center, see construction status of the Jaguars future facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The folks from 1st DownTown Jacksonville had a walk-through of Miller Electric Center and snapped some photos of the latest construction status. Here's what they had to say:. "We walked through Miller Electric Center and it is...
Atlantic Beach residents fight to save a 100-year-old tree from being removed on Second Street
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — As new homeowners prepare to cut down a 100 year-old canopy oak on Atlantic Beaches Second Street, residents are crying foul. In addition to the tree’s aesthetics and history, the tree is said to protect the area and homes against flooding from heavy rains.
Consumer Warrior Clark Howard: It might be cheaper for some to eat at restaurants
Jacksonville FL — If you are thinking about cooking out for Labor Day, you might want to rethink those plans, Consumer Warrior Clark Howard says for some it might be cheaper to eat out. Clark says prices at the grocery store have gone up while prices at restaurants have...
Jacksonville humane society offers free adoptions this labor day weekend
Jacksonville, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free adoption event for the community during Labor Day weekend. The Jacksonville Humane Society will have more pets looking for homes than ever before on Saturday, September 3!. >>> STREAM...
Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
Comments / 0