Apple Watch Pro could have a $900 price tag at launch
Apple's upcoming launch of theApple Watch Pro will make it the most expensive standard-grade model in the range, with a report doubling down on the initial cost of the new variant starting from $900 and potentially over $1,000.
New AirPods Pro coming at iPhone 14 Apple Event
Apple's special events in September primarily focus on the annual iPhone update, but other products do get launched at around the same time. While AirPods are considered to be a good candidate for a launch during the same event, a report insists that Apple will be bringing out new AirPods Pro this time around.
Apple is exploiting features to expand its own advertising, say advertisers
Apple has recently been reported to be cutting recruitment overall, or recruiting more selectively, and is said to have laid off all its temporary recruiting staff. Now the Financial Times says that the company is advertising for some 216 new staff to join and almost double the workforce in its advertising business.
Apple's iPhone 14 case colors leak days before event
New leaks claiming to show Apple's final iPhone 14 case colors look to be accurate, and include"Bright Orange," "Golden Brown," and more. Ahead of Apple's September 7 launch of the iPhone 14 range, a leaker is claiming to have final details of the various colors that Apple will sell as accessory cases. Leaker Majin Bu has previously detailed other case colors, such as the February 2022 addition to those for the iPhone 13.
Apple may revive 'Plus' name for larger iPhone 14 model
Apple is rumored to be calling the larger iPhone 14 model "Plus" instead of "Max," a revival of a naming convention last used in 2017. Apple's upcoming refresh of its flagship iPhone like is expected to eliminate the "mini" model in favor of a larger non-Pro model. Despite more recently opting for the "Max" suffix, a rumor claims Apple will be making a switch back to the previously-used "Plus."
The iPhone 14 event looms, roaming AirTags, and crime - Apple's August 2022 in review
Apple is saving its big hardware releases for September, but August 2022 saw plenty of other types of action, much of it critical of the company, and some of it about AirTags. It is universally acknowledged that August will always appear to be the quietest month outside Apple -- and probably the very busiest within it. The iPhone 14 is getting closer, the event video is in production, so there's probably steam rising from Apple Park.
Apple wants LG & Samsung to make foldable iPhone screens that won't crumple
Apple's foldable iPhone could use a hybrid OLED panel in the future, with Apple putting a focus on avoiding the crease seen on some foldable smartphones.
Apple won't call to ask you to tell them a code you get on your iPhone
A tech YouTube personality was recently the target of an attempted phishing attack, recounting on Twitter how a phone caller impersonated Apple to try and gain access to his iCloud account. Like many other big companies, Apple's services has become a target for con artists and scammers, who try numerous...
Leaked Apple Watch Pro case accessory shows two extra buttons
Images of what are claimed to be Apple Watch Pro cases, include a cutout for one extra button, and what could be a protective cover for a second.
Apple Watch Pro renders illustrate Digital Crown protrusion & more
A new leak purports to show a complete series of CAD renders for the expected Apple Watch Pro, believed to be revealed at Apple's iPhone 14 event. Following photo leaks of production third-party Apple Watch Pro cases, a new report shows a series of renders said to have come from "industry sources" -- likely meaning case manufacturers.
Always-on iPhone 14 Pro display will feature most lock screen elements
More details of how the always-on display of theiPhone 14 Pro could work have surfaced, with the new iOS 16 lock screen deeply integrating with the hardware feature.
New Apple Watch SE rumored to appear at Apple Event
In what is looking more and more like a wide-ranging event on Wednesday, Apple is rumored to be unveiling an updated Apple Watch SE alongside an Apple Watch Pro and theApple Watch Series 8.
New Hue bulbs, Eve Thread switch & more on HomeKit Insider
Brands are announcing a huge array of products ready for market, including new Hue bulbs and Eve's new Thread-enabled light switch. We break it all down on the latest episode of the HomeKit Insider Podcast. Hue had the most news this week with 15 announcements for its portfolio. For smart...
iPhone 14 Pro camera lenses are much larger than iPhone 13 Pro
Larger lenses appear to be mostly responsible for iPhone 14 Pro camera bump being much larger than the iPhone 13 Pro. The camera bump is a well-known design element of the iPhone, used to house the bulkier camera sensor components in an otherwise slim body. For the iPhone 14 Pro, it seems that the bump and the lenses it holds could increase in size for 2022.
Apple Watch Pro bands & faces will focus heavily on fitness
Hours after the design of the Apple Watch Pro was confirmed, two new reports say that there will be new fitness information faces, and extreme sports-oriented watch bands. Monday has been loaded with Apple rumors, including the leak of the case colors for the iPhone 14, and a series of reports surrounding the Apple Watch Pro. In amplifying remarks, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has discussed the device in further detail.
Prices slashed: save up to $500 on these 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pros
As iPhone season approaches with this week'sApple Event, B&H Photo is pulling out all the stops by slashing 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros by up to $500. Grab the cheapest prices on record on numerous M1 Pro and M1 Max models.
Apple TV+ wins five Creative Arts Emmys
"Schmigadoon!" and "Severance" lead the five Creative Arts Emmys wins forApple TV+, but "Ted Lasso" fails to win any of its 11 nominations.
