Apple is saving its big hardware releases for September, but August 2022 saw plenty of other types of action, much of it critical of the company, and some of it about AirTags. It is universally acknowledged that August will always appear to be the quietest month outside Apple -- and probably the very busiest within it. The iPhone 14 is getting closer, the event video is in production, so there's probably steam rising from Apple Park.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO