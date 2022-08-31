ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT defender John Brooks is set to sign with LaLiga side Mallorca as the free agent looks to revive his Qatar World Cup dreams

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

World Cup hopeful John Brooks looks set to join Spanish side Mallorca as he bids to resuscitate his USMNT career prior to Qatar 2022.

The 29-year-old has been without a club since the end of the Bundesliga season in June, with Wolfsburg announcing he would depart back in March.

Brooks played 146 times for Wolfsburg during a five-year span in Lower Saxony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oB0t9_0hcgCvJt00
John Brooks is hoping a move to the paradisiac island of Majorca will see his USMNT stock rise 

Previously, he was in the German capital, plying his trade with Hertha Berlin whom he left for The Wolves in a then US-record transfer of $20million.

Brooks doesn't seem to be in the plans of USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter who hasn't included the German-born center back in a squad since last September's World Cup qualifiers.

Granted, injury made it impossible for Brooks to be included in October's camp, Berhalter elucidated Brooks' absence from the USMNT squad to ESPN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1qVG_0hcgCvJt00
Brooks won't have to contend with the freakish Erling Haaland as both have since left Germany

'I called [Brooks] before the November camp, and I said, 'John, listen, here are some things that are lacking in your game, that I don't see fit our game model, and that we need to address,' Berhalter said.

'We want to play with a very high line, right? So ideally, if he went into a team that plays with a high line, and we can see that every week, how he's dealing with space behind him, it would really help us get a picture of what he can do for our team.

'To me, it's a question of: Let's see where John ends up. Let's see what club he ends up at and let's see how his form is throughout the fall. And then we can evaluate.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15d1mq_0hcgCvJt00
The World Cup scorer will reacquaint with Robert Lewandowski after his move to Barcelona

Brooks scored the winner for the US in their opening game at the 2014 World Cup in a 2-1 victory against Ghana.

That was Brooks and the USMNT's last appearance at a World Cup after failing to qualify for 2018.

Mallorca's newest defender will hope he can secure a place in their rearguard for group games against England, Iran and Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CXTQ2_0hcgCvJt00
Brooks scored a magnificent winning goal in the 85th minute vs. Ghana at the 2014 World Cup

