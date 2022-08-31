Read full article on original website
Dog's Reaction to Dad Surprising Her After Being Away for a Month Is Way Too Cute
No one loves you like your dog love you. They relish every moment you spend with them and when you're gone they miss you so much. That's why one TikToker wanted to go big to surprise his dog after being away from home for a month. And the results are everything we've ever wanted.
Australian Shepherd's Sweet Friendship With a Rescued Cow Couldn't Be More Perfect
Because dogs are so friendly, it's easy for them to find friendships with basically everyone. Even when the bond seems very unlikely. That's exactly what happened between one Australian Shepherd named Sky and a cow named Lewis, who are blowing up on TikTok for the unusual way these two became pals. Take a look!
Video of Dog 'Getting Mistaken for a Cow' Is Totally Irresistible
We've totally made the comparison of dogs and cows before because well, how can you not? Cows are like giant dogs who love getting pets, snuggles and playtime. Plus, we can't forget about their tails wagging with happiness just like a dog's. But now we have proof that dogs and cows even look similar thanks to a video from TikTok user @vegan_friendly_uk.
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable
Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
Mom Asks Doberman 'What Does a Kangaroo Do?' and His Response Is Perfect
Dogs are very smart animals, and they will often show off just how smart they can be. Sometimes dogs will learn an unusual trick and happily perform it to prove just to receive praise for how good they are. One TikTok pup learned an unusual trick and loves to show off that he knows it.
Adorable moment firefighters rush to save a toddler who found himself stuck in his potty when his exhausted mum fell asleep
Firefighters have come to the aid of a toddler who got his head stuck in a potty lid while his exhausted mum was taking a nap. Wyatt Taylor, 1, was supposed to be sleeping next to mum Courtney Taylor on Thursday in a north Adelaide home. But he pulled down...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
Woman stunned after date said she was 'unladylike' after she ate a whole salad
A woman has been left stunned after going on a date with a man who told her she was 'unladylike' for eating a whole salad. Diamond Jackson, 23, said she was rejected after the date last Tuesday (August 2) and has now shared the images of the message he sent her.
Video of Husky Singing His 'Little Human' to Sleep Couldn't Be More Precious
Big siblings are truly a gift, whether they have two feet or four paws. Just take this gorgeous red and white Husky boy, for example. Not only does he love snuggling up to his newborn human sibling, but he sings them to sleep, too. Yep, he loves to sing for his family's new baby, and it's even more precious than you think.
Hilary Duff's 3-year-old daughter told her soccer coaches that her mom gave herself 'diarrhea' after making 'bad chicken'
Hilary Duff posted a text from her assistant on her Instagram story, sharing that her daughter Banks had said at camp that her mom had "diarrhea."
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
Scorned woman takes out full page newspaper ad to shame ‘filthy cheater’ husband – and how she paid for it is amazing
A SCORNED wife got the ultimate revenge on her unfaithful husband - by taking out a full page newspaper ad to shame the "filthy cheater". The woman, known only as 'Jenny', outed Steve in the Australian paper Mackay and Whitsunday Life. In a premium placement ad spot, Steve got his...
I died and came back to life, ‘heaven’ was incredible I can’t wait to go back
PLENTY of us wonder what happens to us when we depart from this life, but two women believe they can tell you. Jessie Sawyer and Betty Eadie both "died" on the operating table while having surgery and were brought back to life. The pair shared their experiences of the afterlife,...
Sugar Bear Gets Astonishing Makeover After Cancer Scare
Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's finally ready to flaunt an amazing makeover -- delayed for months due to a possible cancer discovery -- and he's truly looking like a new man!!!. As you can see, Honey Boo Boo's father got a massive overhaul, which included a hair transplant, botox, and dental surgery ... according to his manager, Gina Rodriguez.
Woman in age-gap relationship left horrified after dad told her to 'get therapy'
A woman who is in a relationship with a man nearly 30 years her senior was told by her furious dad to 'get therapy'. Natalie Noble, 21, and Bobby Lindsey, 50, first met in 2015, when he was her tennis coach. The pair maintain that the relationship was totally platonic...
I’m a bridesmaid & I asked the bride to stop one annoying thing weeks before the wedding – her response left me stunned
A BRIDESMAID has shared a request that she made of the bride and the shocking reaction she got weeks before the wedding. The frustrated friend took to Reddit to explain how she called the bride out for being slow to book things and leaving mundane tasks for the bridal party.
Dog's Elation Over an Inflatable Slip-n-Slide in the Yard Is Full of Absolute Joy
The summer months are the perfect time for outdoor fun, whether you're human or canine. If you think hard enough or get just a little creative, you can probably come up with tons of activities you can enjoy with your dog--but would you ever imagine that a slip-n-slide would make the list?
Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches
Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
Horse's Reaction to Being Offered a Toy Ball Is So Precious We Can't Even
The excitement over a new toy is a universal phenomenon. People, dogs, and even horses will understand the hype. Just ask Phoenix the Cremello horse! This happy boy is taking TikTok by storm for his reaction to a new toy ball, and we completely get why. He's just too cute!
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
