Animals

msn.com

Video of Dog 'Getting Mistaken for a Cow' Is Totally Irresistible

We've totally made the comparison of dogs and cows before because well, how can you not? Cows are like giant dogs who love getting pets, snuggles and playtime. Plus, we can't forget about their tails wagging with happiness just like a dog's. But now we have proof that dogs and cows even look similar thanks to a video from TikTok user @vegan_friendly_uk.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Mom Asks Doberman 'What Does a Kangaroo Do?' and His Response Is Perfect

Dogs are very smart animals, and they will often show off just how smart they can be. Sometimes dogs will learn an unusual trick and happily perform it to prove just to receive praise for how good they are. One TikTok pup learned an unusual trick and loves to show off that he knows it.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Singing His 'Little Human' to Sleep Couldn't Be More Precious

Big siblings are truly a gift, whether they have two feet or four paws. Just take this gorgeous red and white Husky boy, for example. Not only does he love snuggling up to his newborn human sibling, but he sings them to sleep, too. Yep, he loves to sing for his family's new baby, and it's even more precious than you think.
ANIMALS
TMZ.com

Sugar Bear Gets Astonishing Makeover After Cancer Scare

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's finally ready to flaunt an amazing makeover -- delayed for months due to a possible cancer discovery -- and he's truly looking like a new man!!!. As you can see, Honey Boo Boo's father got a massive overhaul, which included a hair transplant, botox, and dental surgery ... according to his manager, Gina Rodriguez.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Dog's 'Flabbergasted' Reaction to Owner Petting Cat Has Viewers in Stitches

Footage of a dog's jealous reaction to seeing a cat come over to her owner for a cuddle is proving all too relatable for pet owners online. A clip of Sam the German Shepherd's "flabbergasted" response to the feline was posted to TikTok by user thatshepherdsam. At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 1.2 million views with many commenting on how they have experienced something similar with their dogs.
ANIMALS

