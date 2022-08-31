Clarence Edward Smith, 70, died of his injuries at a hospital on Friday, Aug. 26.Police have publicly identified a man who was fatally shot in Portland's Old Town on Friday, Aug. 26. Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Flanders Street, police said in a statement. They found Clarence Edward Smith, 70, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230445. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO