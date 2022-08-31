Read full article on original website
Michelle Crockett
5d ago
RIP! To this... "Man" so sorry this happen to him!!! Crossing these streets like this... Is absolutely dangerous!!! My prayers go out to his family... And to the... "Driver" my prayers are with you... you will get through this stay strong!!! Blessings to everyone in this...🌍❤️🙏🏿❤️
2
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
73-year-old man dies after striking utility pole, tree off Hwy 101
A 73-year-old man died Saturday after striking a utility pole and a tree off Highway 101 in Tillamook County, officials said.
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
abc7amarillo.com
DPS: Driver of 18-wheeler causes deadly wrong way crash on I-40
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler is accused of causing a deadly, wrong way crash on I-40 in Wheeler County. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., three miles east of Shamrock. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mohamed Abdi, 35, of Portland, Oregon crossed...
canbyfirst.com
Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
KXL
Man On Electric Scooter Hit By Car, in Critical Condition
KEIZER, Ore — Police in Keizer are investigating a crash involving a motor vehicle vs electric scooter that happened Saturday night at around 11:30 pm near the intersection of River Road N and Wheatland Rd N. Police say, “A man on an electric scooter darted out into the path...
kptv.com
Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland
One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget Sound. A float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on Sunday afternoon, leaving one person dead and nine others missing, according to the Coast Guard. Gresham charter school hoping to change academic narrative for students of color.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with minivan on Hwy 26
A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries Saturday after colliding with a minivan on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to officials.
KXL
Passenger In Car Crash Early Sunday Morning Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries
PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Powell-Hurst Gilbert Neighborhood shortly after midnight Sunday. Police along with members of the Portland Fire Bureau began surveying the damage at the. intersection of Southeast Holgate Street and Southeast...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
Body found in Columbia Slough after train hits someone: KOIN
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough in North Portland after being struck by a train, KOIN News reported. The incident occurred early Friday north of Columbia Boulevard, where train tracks cross the slough, KOIN reported, citing Portland Fire & Rescue officials. The person apparently fell into the water after being hit.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Beaverton police officer pulls man from burning, rolled-over car
A Beaverton police officer pulled a man out of a burning car after a rollover crash last week. The rescue was captured on body camera video. Beaverton Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Officers and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the car on...
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
Motorcyclist dies in crash off NE Lucia Falls Road
A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
One person found shot to death in Southeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found shot to death inside of a home in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, according to Portland police. Officers responded shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue for a report of someone...
Man fatally shot in Old Town identified
Clarence Edward Smith, 70, died of his injuries at a hospital on Friday, Aug. 26.Police have publicly identified a man who was fatally shot in Portland's Old Town on Friday, Aug. 26. Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Flanders Street, police said in a statement. They found Clarence Edward Smith, 70, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230445. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Pedestrian fatally struck by train, found in Columbia Slough
A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough after being struck by a train in North Portland early Friday morning, fire officials said.
'He was knocked unconscious': Portland man assaulted during illegal street takeover on NE Sandy Boulevard
PORTLAND, Ore. — Last weekend Portlanders reported several street takeovers by racers and drifters. Some of those turned dangerous and even deadly. KGW News obtained videos of large-scale illegal street racings events Sunday night across the city: at Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, on Marine Drive near I-5 and at the Lloyd Center.
Woman waiting for bus in Southeast Portland hit, killed by street racers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there. Based on evidence and witness...
Officials: Driver jumps from garbage truck heading down embankment
A driver allegedly jumped out of a garbage truck as it headed down an embankment in North Portland Friday morning, fire officials said.
