ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

Michelle Crockett
5d ago

RIP! To this... "Man" so sorry this happen to him!!! Crossing these streets like this... Is absolutely dangerous!!! My prayers go out to his family... And to the... "Driver" my prayers are with you... you will get through this stay strong!!! Blessings to everyone in this...🌍❤️🙏🏿❤️

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

DPS: Driver of 18-wheeler causes deadly wrong way crash on I-40

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler is accused of causing a deadly, wrong way crash on I-40 in Wheeler County. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m., three miles east of Shamrock. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Mohamed Abdi, 35, of Portland, Oregon crossed...
WHEELER COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
canbyfirst.com

Serious Injury Crash on Highway 26 Leads to Unrelated DUII Arrest

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 26 near Boring Saturday night, where both the allegedly at-fault driver and an uninvolved motorist who stopped at the scene are being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the scene...
BORING, OR
KXL

Man On Electric Scooter Hit By Car, in Critical Condition

KEIZER, Ore — Police in Keizer are investigating a crash involving a motor vehicle vs electric scooter that happened Saturday night at around 11:30 pm near the intersection of River Road N and Wheatland Rd N. Police say, “A man on an electric scooter darted out into the path...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland

One dead, nine missing after small plane crashes in Puget Sound. A float plane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island, on Sunday afternoon, leaving one person dead and nine others missing, according to the Coast Guard. Gresham charter school hoping to change academic narrative for students of color.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
KXL

Passenger In Car Crash Early Sunday Morning Sustains Life-Threatening Injuries

PORTLAND, Ore — Officers from the East Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau, responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Powell-Hurst Gilbert Neighborhood shortly after midnight Sunday. Police along with members of the Portland Fire Bureau began surveying the damage at the. intersection of Southeast Holgate Street and Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON

POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
POLK COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Body found in Columbia Slough after train hits someone: KOIN

A person was found dead in the Columbia Slough in North Portland after being struck by a train, KOIN News reported. The incident occurred early Friday north of Columbia Boulevard, where train tracks cross the slough, KOIN reported, citing Portland Fire & Rescue officials. The person apparently fell into the water after being hit.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#North Martin
KGW

One person found shot to death in Southeast Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide detectives are investigating after one person was found shot to death inside of a home in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, according to Portland police. Officers responded shortly before 5:45 a.m. on Sunday to the 6000 block of Southeast 90th Avenue for a report of someone...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Man fatally shot in Old Town identified

Clarence Edward Smith, 70, died of his injuries at a hospital on Friday, Aug. 26.Police have publicly identified a man who was fatally shot in Portland's Old Town on Friday, Aug. 26. Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Flanders Street, police said in a statement. They found Clarence Edward Smith, 70, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-230445. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy