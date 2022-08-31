Read full article on original website
Twitter Reacts To Utah Versus Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah versus Florida easily lived up to its potential for being a really good game. Yes, those who pull for the Utes might be a little sad they came up short 29-26, but it is still clear Utah did enough to impress the Florida faithful and even earn a little respect.
BYU Football Gearing Up To Face Big 12 Standard Bearer Baylor
PROVO, Utah – After BYU football suffered a 38-24 loss to Baylor in Waco last year, BYU coach Kalani Sitake called out his team’s physicality. The trenches are where Baylor imposed their will, and they outclassed BYU the entire second half. At the time, BYU was the nationally-ranked...
Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues
Sometimes, it just isn’t your day. The Utah Utes football team were on the wrong end of news on Saturday night after getting upset by the Florida Gators on the road. The visitors had plenty of opportunities to put away the Gators in the final moments. However, each time, they came up short. All the […] The post Utah football can’t catch a break after shocking loss to Florida with travel issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Whittingham Proud Of His Team, Complimentary Of Florida
GAINESVILLE- Obviously winning is better than losing, but it’s hard to be too upset if you lose after giving it your all for 60 minutes. That’s what happened to #7 Utah in their season opener against Florida in the Swamp. They gave it everything they had, and came up just short 29-26 in an epic battle in SEC country.
Utah Football Returns Home After Complications Leaving Florida
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah football program announced that its players and staff made it safely home to Salt Lake City after the Utes had airline complications leaving the state of Florida. The Utes attempted to return home following their game against the Florida Gators on September 1.
Former Utah QB Breaks Hand Minutes Into First Start With New Program
SALT LAKE CITY – A former quarterback for the University of Utah suffered a broken hand during his first moments on the field with a new program. Ex-Ute and current Liberty Flames signal-caller Charlie Brewer fractured his hand on Saturday, September 3. Brewer, who won Utah’s QB1 job to...
Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance
GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
Sights & Sounds From BYU’s Blowout Win Over USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football had a memorable opening to the 2022 season. The Cougars rolled through USF notching a dominating 50-21 victory. It was a game that probably wasn’t as close as the final score would suggest, and that final score is pretty lopsided. KSL...
Staley: Worried About Possible Slurs Toward Players Vs. BYU
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Dawn Staley said she did not want her players in line for any verbal abuse at BYU, which is why she chose to call off the schools’ home-and-home series. When Staley heard the account of Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson’s experience...
Micah Bernard Puts Utah Ahead With Rushing Touchdown In 3Q
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Running back Micah Bernard gave Utah football the lead after running in a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter against Florida. Utah was trailing Florida 14-13 when the Utes’ offense made big plays that set up the seven-yard TD for Micah Bernard. The Utes took a 19-14 lead over the Gators with 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
RJ Hubert Fumble Recovery Leads To Brant Kuithe Touchdown For Utah
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One play shifted the momentum in the opening quarter as Brant Kuithe scored a touchdown for Utah against Florida. All the momentum was on Florida’s side, racking up 60 yards but everything changed when Jonah Elliss stripped the ball from Florida. Utah safety RJ Hubert scooped up the fumble and returned it inside Florida’s 30-yard line. Moments later, Cam Rising threw a touchdown pass to Brant Kuithe to give the Utes a 7-0 lead over the Gators.
Utah Plays Tough, Comes Up Short In The Swamp
GAINESVILLE- They say football is a game of inches and #7 Utah learned that the hard way in their season opener at The Swamp. Utah versus Florida gave us everything we love most about college football coming down to literally the last play to determine a winner. Despite Utah’s tough play, they came up a hair short 29-26, after quarterback Cam Rising threw an unusual interception in the end zone to end the game.
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
Florida Stuns No. 7 Utah In Major Saturday Night Upset: Fans React
What a finish down in The Swamp. In Billy Napier's Florida debut, the Gators upset No. 7 Utah with a last minute go-ahead drive followed by goal line stand to secure the 29-26 win. CFB fans reacted to the big time upset on Saturday night. "Hate that Utah lost like...
Late Interception Sends No. 7 Utah Home With Heartbreaking Loss To Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team suffered a heartbreaking 29-26 loss to the Florida Gators in their season opener. With 22 seconds remaining and Utah inside the 10-yard line, Cam Rising threw the ball to the end zone and it was picked off by a Florida defender.
Utah vs. Florida: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The seventh-ranked University of Utah football team is opening their 2022 season against the Florida Gators in The Swamp. This is the first time these two teams have met since 1977 and the first Pac-12 team Florida has played since 1989. The last time Utah played an SEC opponent was the 2009 Sugar Bowl against Alabama.
BYU Standout Puka Nacua Leaves USF Game With Injury
TAMPA, FL – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua saw his impactful play against USF end due to injury. Nacua entered the game with question marks about his availability, but he ended up playing. The former Washington Husky transfer was on pace for a career night. On BYU’s first offensive...
Puka Nacua Goes Through Pregame Warmups Before BYU/USF
TAMPA, FL – The availability of BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua was an important question coming into the USF game. Nacua, the former Orem High star, was limited during fall camp. Coaches kept proven players out to ensure they would be healthy for the games in the season. Nacua appears to be one of those cases.
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Season-Opening Win At USF
TAMPA, FL. – No. 25 BYU football took care of business in dominating fashion against USF. BYU defeated the Bulls at Raymond James Stadium, 50-21. It was an impressive start to the 2022 season for a BYU team coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons over the previous two years.
Hall Hits Holker To Help BYU Stretch Big Lead Over USF
TAMPA – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found tight end Dallin Holker for his second touchdown toss against the USF, which helped the Cougars extend their first half lead over the Bulls. The Bulls hosted the Cougars at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on...
