Earlier this month, South Carolina GOP lawmaker Neal Collins went viral after breaking down during a committee hearing over the impact of a new abortion ban on a 19-year-old. Collins recalled a phone call with a doctor who told him the teen could not receive an abortion under the law, which went into effect after the fall of Roe v. Wade in July, despite experiencing a miscarriage at 15 weeks. She faced multiple health risks and could have died.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO