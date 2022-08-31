ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

KFYR-TV

Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
KFYR-TV

Minot man under investigation, running for Secretary of State, has petition for candidacy rejected

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man running for Secretary of State didn’t submit enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot in November. Charles Tuttle, who’s currently under investigation for a separate issue involving the improper collection of signatures for a failed ballot measure, said the Secretary of State’s office invalidated several hundred of those he submitted, placing him below the 1,000-signature threshold that would have placed him on the ballot.
KFYR-TV

Colorado man killed in rollover crash near New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 44-year-old Colorado man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of New Town. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and vaulted into the ditch.
KX News

Serious injury crash reported near Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, […]
KX News

Two Minot residents displaced after apartment fire

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A residential apartment in Minot caught fire Tuesday evening, leaving two residents displaced. According to the Minot Fire Department, firefighters responded to 827 10th Ave NW at 9:55 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire and were able to quickly contain it in the room. All residents and fellow building […]
KFYR-TV

Garrison man seriously hurt in rollover on Hwy 83

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A 50-year-old Garrison man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 just south of Minot Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was headed north around 2 p.m., and for reasons unknown, the victim entered the median, struck the crossover, and rolled.
KNOX News Radio

