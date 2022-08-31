Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot North school groundbreaking postponed so community can honor Dean Frantsvog
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A groundbreaking ceremony planned for Friday for the new high school on Minot’s north hill has been postponed so the community can pay tribute to Minot High alum and educator Dean Frantsvog. The 47-year-old Frantsvog died Saturday following a private, courageous battle with cancer.
KFYR-TV
Pumpkin patches opening soon in North Dakota
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It may still feel like summer across much of the region, but pumpkin patches are getting ready to open for their fall seasons over the next couple of weeks. Berry Acres in Minot opens Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Papa’s Pumpkin Patch in Bismarck kicks...
Embattled petitioner works to get name on ballot
Secretary Jaeger tells KX that Tuttle has until September 6th at 4 pm to submit enough acceptable signatures to get on the ballot.
Bismarck, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bismarck. The Minot High School football team will have a game with Bismarck Legacy High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. The Mandan High School football team will have a game with Bismarck Century High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
Motor Magic in the Magic City
The largest motorsports event in the Upper Midwest, Motor Magic provides entertainment for auto enthusiasts of all ages.
KFYR-TV
Minot man under investigation, running for Secretary of State, has petition for candidacy rejected
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man running for Secretary of State didn’t submit enough valid signatures to be placed on the ballot in November. Charles Tuttle, who’s currently under investigation for a separate issue involving the improper collection of signatures for a failed ballot measure, said the Secretary of State’s office invalidated several hundred of those he submitted, placing him below the 1,000-signature threshold that would have placed him on the ballot.
Pretrial conference for Heather Hoffman
At her initial appearance, the prosecution voiced concerns about Hoffman being a flight risk and requested a $1 million bond.
KFYR-TV
Colorado man killed in rollover crash near New Town
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) - A 44-year-old Colorado man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday afternoon just north of New Town. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed south on Highway 1804 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and vaulted into the ditch.
Two Minot residents displaced after apartment fire
MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A residential apartment in Minot caught fire Tuesday evening, leaving two residents displaced. According to the Minot Fire Department, firefighters responded to 827 10th Ave NW at 9:55 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire and were able to quickly contain it in the room. All residents and fellow building […]
KFYR-TV
Garrison man seriously hurt in rollover on Hwy 83
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A 50-year-old Garrison man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 just south of Minot Tuesday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the man was headed north around 2 p.m., and for reasons unknown, the victim entered the median, struck the crossover, and rolled.
KFYR-TV
Trial dates set for Minot murder case, window left open for plea deal
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have set trial dates for a 25-year-old Minot woman charged with murder in the shooting death of the father of her child, but extended the deadline for a possible plea deal in the case. Heather Hoffman, who has been in custody since April...
KNOX News Radio
