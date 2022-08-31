Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
Statewide High School Football Scores
Compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Austin 24, Sparkman 21 (OT) Danville 35, Susan Moore 28 (OT) Foley 43, Mary Montgomery 42 (OT) Hillcrest-Evergreen 27, Flomaton 26 (OT) Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Northridge 23. Hokes Bluff 21, Glencoe 14. Holtville 34, Shelby Co. 13. Homewood 24, Helena 15. Hoover 24, Spain...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Where to get the best wings in Alabama
Football and chicken wings connect like quarterbacks and receivers. Whether you’re watching the game in a sports bar, joining friends at a tailgate or rooting with family at home, chomping down on a few chicken wings earns a No. 1 ranking in many fan polls. With college and professional...
WAAY-TV
Anello Answers It
Are there any weather questions you have always had but never known the answer to? WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello is here to resolve that for you!. Watch Anello Answers It where she dives into the science, physics, and forecasting of common weather phenomena that take place right here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee.
WAAY-TV
Stormy Labor Day weekend for North Alabama
The humidity is making a comeback and so are the rain chances. Most stay dry during the daytime hours Friday. Spotty showers and maybe one or two rumbles thunder begin to develop late this afternoon and evening. We're not too concerned about lightning delays for high school football games tonight, but it may not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella. Showers and storms continue overnight and into early Saturday as a wet holiday weekend gets underway.
WAAY-TV
Scattered storms to begin your holiday weekend
A stormy weather pattern begins Saturday for North Alabama. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the Labor Day weekend. There will be some dry time to squeeze in outdoor activities, but plan on an alternate indoor location should storms develop where you are. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2...
WSFA
Brand new outlook for September’s weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Goodbye summer, hello fall! Meteorological fall, that is. The first day of September annually marks the first day of meteorological fall, which runs through November 30th. With the arrival of a new month comes an updated monthly forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. That update includes...
The Alabama beer you’ll find in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season is brewed down the street
Fans can buy alcoholic beverages in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Alabama football season, including a few homegrown beers brewed right up University Boulevard. Black Warrior Brewing Company will serve as the exclusive craft beer provider for the stadium in 2022 and will be available at other UA sporting events such as baseball, basketball and gymnastics.
WAAY-TV
Rain may dampen Labor Day weekend plans
Sky conditions remain overcast this evening with a chance for a few scattered showers and isolated storms late. Rain chances increase overnight as lows drop into the lower 70s. Labor Day weekend will be dreary. Clouds hang tough all weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday with highs remaining...
WAAY-TV
Increasing clouds and weekend rain chances
Say "So long!" to lower humidity and sunny skies. Clouds increase tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s once again. Humidity slowly builds in Friday, so some locations could see scattered storms during the late afternoon and early evening timeframe. Plan for a generally wet Labor Day weekend across...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Police Departments in Alabama| 2022
A lot is demanded of you as a police officer when you get paid well to protect lives and property, and for the highest paid police departments in Alabama, there sure are lots of expectations on them. The Alabama police scene is one that is comprised of divisions and units...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Martin Environmental acquires Alabama Liberty Disposal assets
Martin Environmental Services Inc. says it has acquired “all Alabama assets” of Liberty Disposal Inc. (LDI) of Oklahoma. “LDI’s Alabama market share of residential and roll-off collection operations will drive growth and expansion for Martin Environmental in its home state of Alabama,” the firm says.
wwno.org
The story of 'the Colony': How the only Black community in this Alabama county thrived, survived
Only a couple hundred people live in Colony, Alabama, but on a hot summer day in August, around 800 people are in town for an annual reunion and homecoming. It’s everything you want from a Southern cookout. The adults sit back on fold-out chairs under tents, fanning themselves as they watch kids giggle their way through outdoor games at Vivian Allen park. All the while, enough hamburgers to feed an army sizzle away on the grill.
WAAY-TV
Alabama 36 reopens to traffic after bridge project
The Alabama Department of Transportation has reopened Alabama 36 at Roan Branch and Gum Spring Creek. The roadway was closed to through traffic while crews replaced bridges over the branch and creek. ALDOT said in December 2021 that the area between Black Road and Cut-Off Road would remain closed until late summer of this year.
wcbi.com
Special agents in Alabama now searching for Edward Bush Jr.
ALABAMA (WCBI) – A suspect from West Point wanted in a fatal shooting in Leflore County this week is also wanted in Alabama. Special agents in Alabama are also looking for Edward Bush after an auto theft. Investigators say Thursday around 12:30 that afternoon he stole a vehicle. He...
WAAY-TV
AAA Alabama: Labor Day travel expected to reach pre-pandemic levels
AAA Alabama expects just as many Alabamians to travel this holiday weekend as before Covid-19 hit the country. Although AAA no longer gives an exact estimate as to how many people will travel, it expects heavy traffic on the roads and delays at the airports. With that in mind, AAA...
WSFA
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
alreporter.com
Ecore International plans $25 million Alabama manufacturing facility
Ecore plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Ecore turns recycled tires into high-performance flooring and other materials. Ecore. Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing...
US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: North Alabama bishop helps feed, clothe 10,000 people per year
Just about everything seems to cost more nowadays. From the clothes you wear to the food you eat, the price tag seems to always be creeping up. That's why one North Alabama faith leader is doing his part to help out his community. "It's always been in my heart to...
WAAY-TV
Applications now open for Alabama medical marijuana licenses
Thursday marks the first day that applications will be accepted to grow medical marijuana in the state. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission requires this license for anyone growing, transporting or distributing medical marijuana. Although there is no specific date set yet, medical cannabis leaders are hoping to have it widely...
