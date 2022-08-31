Read full article on original website
Boot Season Is Back and I'm Leaking Every Cool Pair Worth Buying
Boot season is back, everyone. I don’t like to pick favorites but boots are one of my favorite shoe categories and I wear them any chance I get. All of the coolest new styles have started to arrive on the market and I’m already trying to decide which pieces I’ll be adding to my closet this fall. I tend to be drawn to the classics, so I’m particularly excited about the fresh takes on riding boots that just dropped, but I can’t ignore some of the cult designs like Balenciaga’s Cagole boots that are continuing their popularity into fall.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Rothy's Sneakers Everyone Loses It Over
If you know Emily Ratajkowski's style, you know that she's a great source of sneaker inspiration. She wears them often, just like the true New Yorker that she is, and I advise taking note of both the way she styles her sneakers and the actual ones that she wears. If she's wearing them, they're cool and probably comfortable.
Fall's New It Bag Is a Welcome Change For Anyone That's Over Y2K Everything
There's a new It bag in town and it's quite literally the antithesis of the Y2K-inspired It bags that have been so popular for the first half of this year, and we have the receipts. The RealReal just released its annual Luxury Resale Report for 2022, and it's certainly telling. Being one of the most popular luxury resale companies in the game, The RealReal knows everything about what people are really shopping for right now, so you can trust its intel.
Bags of cash, a diamond-encrusted Rolex and 18-carat Cartier bracelets: See the incredible haul of luxury goods seized by cops as they lock up items valued at more than $600million
Luxury cars, high-end jewellery and countless stacks of cash make up just some of the $600million worth of items seized by police over the past three years. The AFP-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce have restrained $380million worth of homes and commercial properties from those breaking the law since February 2020.
Gigi Hadid Just Made Birkenstocks Look So Fresh With This Simple Outfit Idea
Gigi Hadid's laid-back style and Birkenstocks go hand in hand, so it wasn't surprising to see her wearing them the other day in New York. They're the ultimate throw-on-and-go summer shoes (spoken by someone who does so nearly every day). But they're not the freshest shoes on the market, which is more than okay. That said, Hadid made them look fresh with her impeccable yet effortless outfit.
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
Refinery29
Stock Up On Quince’s Sustainable Activewear Collection
You know Quince for its iconic slip dresses and airy linen duvet sets, and R29 readers and editors are obsessed with the budget-friendly-meets-luxe label. Now, the San Francisco-based brand has ventured away from its signature washable silk dresses and skirts as well as its best-selling European linen to create a new eco-friendly workout line. Quince's Activewear Collection guarantees premium, sustainable athletic wear without the hefty cost — items start at only $20.
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
A 23-Year-Old Walks Into Nordstrom, H&M, and J.Crew—See What She Rings Up
If you're an avid reader of Who What Wear, you know that we frequent Nordstrom, J.Crew, and H&M. It's hard not to, as they're chock-full of trusty basics and the latest trends, and at all three, you can find luxe-looking pieces at pleasant price points. While it's my job to peruse the sites on a daily basis, the excitement I've got from the newness of the market is on another level. I might have more than a few chunky knits and sleek boots in my cart right now, and I am ready to hit purchase.
thezoereport.com
Tiffany Blue Inspired Fall's Most Elegant Pedicure Trend & We're Obsessed
With the changing of seasons comes a whole new assortment of pedicure color trends, even if you don’t exactly want to bid your summer sandals adieu just yet. There’s absolutely no reason you shouldn’t embrace pretty toes once fall rolls around — it’s one of the best forms of self-care. Among the top color choices this year, Anastasia Totty, LeChat Nails educator, predicts unexpectedly vibrant shades will be among the leading polishes for the season. “Bright colors like neon yellow will be a very popular add on to any pedicure this season,” she says.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Gets Sustainably Chic in Floral Sundress & Platform Sneakers for Stella McCartney Boutique Tour
Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates, is continuing her quest to become a sustainable fashion advocate. The activist and Stanford University student recently posted a Reel to Instagram praising one of her favorite designers, Stella McCartney. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates) In the post, Gates writes, “I <3 Stella McCartney and everything she represents! Her advocacy for a sustainable fashion revolution and her ability to create her own name as a force for change is unbeatable <3 #sustainablefashion #london.” The video sees Gates wearing a red sun dress by Stella...
Nordstrom Debuts Designer Ad Campaign
POWERING BACK UP: While New York City is trying to rev up business, welcome back office workers and renew the fashion scene for fall, Nordstrom has used Manhattan as the backdrop for its women’s fall designer campaign. New Yorkers and tourists alike will recognize such landmarks as Central Park...
In Style
Of Course TikTok Is Obsessed With This $30 Denim Micro Skirt — and It's Selling Out
It's no secret that TikTok is the place to go to keep up with the latest fashion trends. Things are always going viral — so much so that sometimes we can't keep up. The newest style making waves on #fashiontok? A denim micro skirt from H&M. The $30 Denim...
There's a Secret Sale on Hollywood's Go-to Cozy Boots and Slippers Brand — but Only for 72 Hours
We’ve spotted Jennifer Garner in its boots before Labor Day weekend is finally here, which means there's never been a better time to assess your wardrobe and restock the essentials. As you soak up the final days of summer, allow us to direct your attention to an enticing sale that will certainly spark joy when it comes to all things fall. Rue La La quietly marked down must-have Ugg styles (many of which are on heavy rotation among stylish celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Schumer, and...
Hypebae
Buzzy Korean Label YUNSÉ Drops FW22 Collection, "POSH WEAPON Ⅱ"
South Korean cool-girl label YUNSÉ is gearing up for the cozier days with the introduction of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “POSH WEAPON II.”. Based in London and Seoul, the contemporary brand has created a blend of versatile essentials and standout garments for the forthcoming season. Pieces such as skin-tight tops are covered in geometric patterns in shades of red and blue, paired with maxi-length skirts. Elsewhere, the label has added its signature “y” branding to puffed sleeve dresses, as well as comfy jersey pieces and velvet track jackets. Plaid patterns take over anoraks while the collection is complete with fuzzy, cozy jackets and leather trousers.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Hanifa Designer Accuses Well Known Fast Fashion Brand Of Stealing Her Design
"This is actually crazy. I'm not going to tag or mention them. But this is crazy," Anifa Mvuemba tweeted.
TODAY.com
Nordstrom just marked down over 10,000 must-haves from Hoka, Levi's and more
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With fall just around the corner, we're on the lookout for ways to save on fashion staples for the new season. While early Labor Day fashion sales have been on our radar, Nordstrom's newly dropped Summer Sale caught us by (a very pleasant) surprise.
Dolly Parton Just Launched A ‘Doggy Parton’ Pet Apparel Line On Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As if you needed another reason to love Dolly Parton, the country-music icon is...
PETS・
Celebrity Colorist Jenna Perry on Achieving Hot Girl Hair Color
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Celebrity colorist, Jenny Perry, has...
