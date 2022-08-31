There's a new It bag in town and it's quite literally the antithesis of the Y2K-inspired It bags that have been so popular for the first half of this year, and we have the receipts. The RealReal just released its annual Luxury Resale Report for 2022, and it's certainly telling. Being one of the most popular luxury resale companies in the game, The RealReal knows everything about what people are really shopping for right now, so you can trust its intel.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO