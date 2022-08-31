ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $54+
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Boating accident victim goes home after 73-day hospital stay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Justin Curd’s departure from Bayfront Health St. Petersburg was a big deal for a lot of people. “Just the entire hospital was pulling for him," Bayfront Health St. Petersburg trauma surgeon, Dr. Laura Juan said. "Everybody knew about it. It was a famous case. Everybody was asking about him every single day."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

Jesuit High School Bowling Team strikes again

TAMPA, Fla. — The Jesuit High School Bowling Team is off to a 3-0 start to the young season. The Tigers are led by four bowlers who average higher than 188. That's roughly the equivalent of having four starters on a basketball team average between 15 and 20 points per game.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy