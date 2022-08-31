Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
MFA Announces Free Admission Days to “The Obama Portraits Tour”Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
A day trip to Massachusetts' North ShoreCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerMarblehead, MA
One Weekend Only: Local Zoo Announces Discounted Admission for Massachusetts ResidentsDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
gocrimson.com
Harvard Volleyball Falls Short in First Match at Bryant Invitational
SMITHFIELD, R.I. – In the opening game of the 2022 season, the Harvard women's volleyball team (0-1) fell to Bryant (3-2) in three sets tonight, Sept. 2, at the Bryant Invitational in Smithfield, R.I. The Crimson suffered the three-set defeat by a score of 17-25, 21-25, 21-25. Junior Ashley Wang started the season strong at the top of the Crimson roster, leading the team in kills with 10. Junior Nicole Prescott served two straight aces toward the end of the second set, which ended up being the only two aces of the night. Prescott played a large role in the Crimson's longest run of the night, one in which the team scored five points in a row to hold the Bulldogs at 24 in the second set before giving up the final point. First-year Brynne Faltinsky notched her first point in a Crimson jersey with a kill early in the night.
GoLocalProv
Golfers Urged to Mobilize for Smiley, As Cuervo Advocates for New Housing at Public Golf Course
Who would think the golf crowd would be mobilizing in the Providence Mayor’s race, but Triggs Memorial Golf Course is organizing -- for Providence mayoral candidate Brett Smiley. Triggs is a historical golf course owned by the City of Providence and leased to a private company owned by Karl...
independentri.com
URI expects record class as fall semester move-in starts today
KINGSTON, R.I. — Despite a national decline in enrollments, the University of Rhode Island is preparing to welcome 3,300 first-year students next week. The 2022-23 academic year at URI kicks off Sept. 7, with first-year students moving in on campus beginning today. Receiving more than 25,400 applications for a...
Boston Globe
‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire
"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley Breeze
Autumnfest Committee announces headlining bands
WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest announces its two headlining acts for 2022. James Montgomery Blues Band will hit the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation
Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
NECN
Here Are the Richest Private Schools in Mass. — and What They Charge
With an endowment of more than $1 billion, Andover prep school Phillips Academy has wealth that most colleges would envy. It also has a tuition price to match: $66,290 for boarding students, a price that’s often largely offset by financial aid. Phillips Andover may be an outlier in the...
rimonthly.com
37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September
WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?
As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island closes four beaches to swimming due to high bacteria levels
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has recommended closing four beaches to swimming due to high bacterial levels. The beaches closed to swimming include Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick, and the Surfer's Rock Area only at Second Beach in Middletown.
beckersspine.com
University Orthopedics: 4 fast facts
Providence, R.I.-based University Orthopedics treats a variety of orthopedic issues at its locations throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. 1. University Orthopedics has more than 15 locations. 2. The organization includes more than 40 board-certified, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal and sports medicine physicians who are also faculty members at the Warren Alpert Medical...
There’s an 11-Foot Portuguese Rooster in Fall River With a New Name and a Fascinating Story
Fall River is home to one of the largest battleships in America, mills that once served the bustling textile industry, a lively waterfront and spicy chourico over at Michael's Provision. There's something for everyone. To add to the list of impressive sights, Fall River now has the largest Portuguese rooster...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPRI
Top Scoops Winner: The Ice Cream Machine
For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners. Today we welcomed Kim Caron from The Ice Cream Machine in Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show. The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland,...
A historic ‘Stone Ender’ house hits the market in Rhode Island for $539,900
Organization spends $600,000 to restore it to its former glory. One of the oldest homes in Rhode Island has hit the market for $539,900. Built in 1696, 1147 Great Road, known as the “Valentine Whitman Jr. House,” is a valuable piece of Rhode Island history. It’s one of the few remaining “Stone Enders,” an early Colonial architectural style named because one side of the buildings is constructed out of stone. They also contain a massive fireplace and chimney, while their other three sides are made of wood. There are at least 14 Stone Enders that remain standing in some form, according to the nonprofit Preserve Road Island.
whdh.com
Emerson College agrees to compensate students more than $1 million for classes during the pandemic
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emerson College has settled a lawsuit about classes during the pandemic and agreed to pay a total of $2,060,000 as compensation. The suit claims it was a breach of contract for Emerson College to charge full price for the spring of 2020 semester once classes were moved online. The student who filed the suit said students should get a refund on their tuition.
hot969boston.com
The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, a New School Tops the List
Boston Magazine is out with its list of the top high schools in Greater Boston. They release this list every year and it’s based on several factors. Some of the factors include MCAS scores, graduation rates, educator evaluations, college attendance rates, SAT scores and Advanced Placement test scores. As far as location of schools for the rankings, only schools within the vicinity of I-495 are considered. Private and charter schools or specialty schools were not considered.
NECN
These 2 Boston Rooftop Bars Were Just Named Among the Very Best in the U.S.
If you're looking to grab a drink and also soak up some views of Boston's iconic skyline, a new compilation of rooftop bars has a couple spots in the Hub you may want to check out. Big 7, a travel website, has released a ranking of the top 50 rooftop...
providenceonline.com
A Rhode Island Grown Farmstand Expands With Retail in Richmond
Neighbors may know Pasquale Farms for the rustic lean-to shed on Usquepaugh Road in West Kingston, where the small but bountiful honor-system stand overflows with produce, gardening supplies, and curated goods. Or East Bay folks may be familiar with the farm itself, which prospers in Portsmouth. Now, just in time for fall, the family-owned business is growing with a new store in Richmond: Pasquale Farms Garden Center.
myburbank.com
Providence St. Joseph Celebrates Completion of New $78 Million Emergency Department
The new $78 million state-of-the-art Jaromir Strizka Emergency Department at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center is preparing to open in the next week and held a traditional blessing of the building and dedication ceremony on Tuesday, August 30th. The original wood-framed Providence St. Joseph hospital was built in the 1940s...
New Bedford Native Takes a Beating on Hulu’s Mike Tyson Show
What do New Bedford and Mike Tyson have in common?. Normally, not much, but New Bedford native-turned-actor Earl White has now tied the story of “Iron” Mike to the Whaling City. White appears in Episode Four of the new Hulu streaming series Mike, a look at the life...
Comments / 0