Kanawha County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Kanawha County credit card fraud case arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted on credit card fraud charges in Kanawha County has been arrested. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 in the Beckley area on Kanawha County warrants related to an investigation into credit card fraud. Hiller was taken to the […]
WSAZ

Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry. James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for...
Metro News

Two wounded, one in custody in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Two men are recovering from stab wounds and a third is in custody after an altercation Friday night in Kanawha County. Deputies say the incident occurred just before midnight at a home along Gap View Drive in the Campbell’s Creek community. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest and the second victim was stabbed in the back. Their condition is not known. Deputies said they were “serious, but not life threatening.”
Crime & Safety
Metro News

Trial date set in Kanawha County murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two accused murderers pleaded not guilty Thursday during their arraignments in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Mikeo Wooton, 20, of Dunbar and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C., allegedly killed Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston, on March 13. They were both recently indicted on...
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe

UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
WVNS

Fayetteville woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was recently sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, admitted she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover officer in Oak […]
WOWK 13 News

Mason County Sheriff looking to identify trespass suspects

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection to a trespassing investigation. According to the MCSO, two individuals were seen on surveillance trespassing on private property on Guise Creek Road in South Side. The sheriff’s office shared the following photos from the […]
WVNT-TV

Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
WVNS

Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty today, September 1, 2022 to the distribution of crack cocaine. According to court documents Liteef Hughes, 41, of Beckley, admitted to selling crack to an undercover officer on April 28, 2022 at his home in Beckley. On May 5, 2022, law enforcement officers decided to conduct a […]
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
WVNT-TV

Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
