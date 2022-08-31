Read full article on original website
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
Man wanted in Kanawha County credit card fraud case arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted on credit card fraud charges in Kanawha County has been arrested. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Arnold Hiller, 47, was arrested Friday, Sept. 2 in the Beckley area on Kanawha County warrants related to an investigation into credit card fraud. Hiller was taken to the […]
Two men arrested in connection with breaking and entering
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two men were arrested Monday, September 5, 2022, after deputies were sent to an active breaking and entering call. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, the break-in occurred at Chapmanville Rock Quarry. James Gregory Farley II and Clinton Blake Whitt were arrested for...
Two wounded, one in custody in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Two men are recovering from stab wounds and a third is in custody after an altercation Friday night in Kanawha County. Deputies say the incident occurred just before midnight at a home along Gap View Drive in the Campbell’s Creek community. One of the victims was stabbed in the chest and the second victim was stabbed in the back. Their condition is not known. Deputies said they were “serious, but not life threatening.”
Trial date set in Kanawha County murder case
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two accused murderers pleaded not guilty Thursday during their arraignments in Kanawha County Circuit Court. Mikeo Wooton, 20, of Dunbar and Davone Lee Foote Jr., 20, of Washington D.C., allegedly killed Keyshawnta St. John, 21, of Charleston, on March 13. They were both recently indicted on...
UPDATE: Missing 10 year old in Raleigh County found safe
UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The ten year old reported missing in Raleigh County Monday afternoon has been found and is reported to be safe. Concerned residents in the Beckley and Mabscott areas of Raleigh County joined authorities in searching for the missing boy, who was said to have last been seen in the Mabscott area.
Cold Case Files: Mother desperate to find her missing daughter after years long search
SUTTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Becky Cochran hasn't slept through the night for three years. "How do you get up, and go in there, and go to bed when your child is missing?" she said. Around her, life has gone on. For her though, it stopped on Aug. 20, 2019...
Fayetteville woman sentenced to prison for federal drug crime
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman was recently sentenced to one year and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Brittany Ellen Flint, 33, of Fayetteville, admitted she sold approximately 6.8 grams of methamphetamine to a undercover officer in Oak […]
Mason County Sheriff looking to identify trespass suspects
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in connection to a trespassing investigation. According to the MCSO, two individuals were seen on surveillance trespassing on private property on Guise Creek Road in South Side. The sheriff’s office shared the following photos from the […]
Mercer County DUI checkpoint announced
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment announced today, September 5, 2022, there will be a DUI checkpoint later in the week. A DUI checkpoint will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6 p.m. until midnight. The checkpoint will be stationed along US Route 52 in Bluewell near King Tire located at 4052 Coal Heritage Road.
Local law enforcement reflect on the impact K-9′s have on the department and the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Across the Mid Ohio Valley, some law enforcement officers get extra help from a furry friend. In light of Kanawha County’s K-9 officer shot in the line of duty last week, local handlers discussed what all goes into partnering with with the K-9′s. K-9...
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former firefighter and police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for raping an underage girl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Christopher Osborne, 26, also must serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender, according to the...
Man arrested after 2 stabbed in Campbell’s Creek, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were injured and a man was arrested after a stabbing in Campbell’s Creek Friday night. According to the Metro 911, the incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Gab View Drive in Campbell’s Creek. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says two male […]
Ambulance removed after hanging over side of bridge
Pictures from the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston show a City of Charleston Ambulance over the guardrail of the bridge.
Beckley man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man pleaded guilty today, September 1, 2022 to the distribution of crack cocaine. According to court documents Liteef Hughes, 41, of Beckley, admitted to selling crack to an undercover officer on April 28, 2022 at his home in Beckley. On May 5, 2022, law enforcement officers decided to conduct a […]
Two brothers, sister charged with beating 87-year-old woman in Greenbrier County
RUPERT, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two brothers and their sister were arrested after an 87-year-old woman was found beaten by State Police in Greenbrier County on Tuesday. According to the complaint, it happened around 5 p.m. in the evening in Rupert. According to the victim, an 87-year-old female, she was attempting...
Former West Virginia cop and firefighter sentenced for raping teen
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
1 injured in Kanawha County ATV accident, missing for 1.5 hours
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area. According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road. First responders say the man was […]
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
