Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
Final stretch arrives as Springfield Cardinals ‘first pitch’ competitors seek support
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The final stretch is here for community members raising funds to throw the pitch at Saturday’s “Community Night” at the Springfield Cardinals. The contest ends at 2 p.m. Friday as the six...
houstonherald.com
WATCH GAME: Tigers easily win over Fayette, 46-6
The Houston High School football team is 2-0 after a decisive 46-6 victory Friday night at Fayette. The Tigers dominated at the Central Methodist University field. The game was moved to the high school field due to an electrical issue with lighting. It was the second long road trip for...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Marion Hansen
Services for Marion Louise Hansen, 91, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
MARION LOUISE BITTLE HANSEN
Marion Louise Bittle Hansen, daughter of Stanley McCord and Clara Edwards McCord, was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Oxford, Miss. She passed away Sept. 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She married Clarence Kenneth Bittle on March 19, 1951. Their only son Kenneth S. Bittle was born in Camp Lejeune, N.C.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstonherald.com
Lions Club announces fish fry for Sept. 18
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Lions Club announced plans Saturday for its 30th annual homecoming fish fry for Sunday, Sept. 18, at its building on North U.S. 63 next to the chamber fairgrounds. Proceeds benefit the Houston Lions...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Kathleen Sawyer
Services for Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, 87, of Raymondville, are 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
KATHLEEN JEWEL SAWYER
Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, age 87, daughter of James Franklin and America Alice (Barton) Sawyer, was born on April 4, 1935, in Raymondville, Mo. She passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, at her home in Raymondville. Kathleen lived in Raymondville her entire life. She worked as a seamstress at Lee’s in...
houstonherald.com
Dr. Larry Mayuga, retired prominent Texas County physician, passes away
A retired doctor who played a prominent role in the health of Texas County residents has passed away. Dr. Larry Mayuga, who practiced medicine from 1973 until his retirement in 2002 at Cabool, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. He was 85. He operated the Mayuga Clinic at Cabool and was chief of surgery at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston for many years. A hospital cafeteria — the Mayuga Café — is named in his honor for the big impact in providing healthcare in the county. The Mayugas were prominent in the Cabool community, and were active in an annual fundraiser that generated significant funds for Hospice of Care, a unit of Texas County Memorial Hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
houstonherald.com
Power out for some
A portion of the City of Houston was without electricity Saturday morning. The area was generally around West Highway 17 and southwardly on U.S. 63, officials said.
houstonherald.com
One arrested Saturday night in Texas County by patrol
A Springfield woman faces several charges following her arrest Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Latisha M. Waldorf, 33, of Springfield, is charged with DWI, speeding and wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to...
houstonherald.com
JAMI LYNN CARMACK-VANCE
Jami Lynn Carmack-Vance, was born July 25, 1983, in Rolla, Mo., to Dennis Pryor and Lori Carmack-Miller. She passed away at her home in Hartshorn, Mo., on Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 39. She was married to Jonathan Vance. Mrs. Carmack-Vance enjoyed thrifting and antiquing as well as...
houstonherald.com
Wanted Willow Springs man arrested by state patrol
A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Saturday on probation violation charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Glen D. Wofford, 49, was wanted in Randolph County, and he was also cited for wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. He was taken to the Howell County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
Raymondville woman escapes injury in crash near Cuba
A Raymondville woman escaped injured Friday in a crash south of Cuba on Highway 19, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2005 Honda CRV driven southbound by Timothy N. Morris, 37, of Steelville, slowed rapidly causing a 2023 Ford E-350 driven by Lisa K. Gonzalez, 49, of Raymondville, to strike the rear of the vehicle.
houstonherald.com
PDF: Houston City Council to meet Tuesday night
Members of the Houston City Council will meet Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Houston City Hall. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
houstonherald.com
Police investigate missing rifle; wanted man arrested
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •A 20-year-old Houston man reported on Aug. 22 that an American Tactical AR-15 rifle of his had been stolen. The man told an officer he had left the gun at a woman’s Wyn Street residence and it...
houstonherald.com
Man: Woman assaulted, tried to drown him at Licking residence
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •Lisa M. Dodd, 59, of 8115 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on Aug. 23.
Comments / 0