ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

WATCH GAME: Tigers easily win over Fayette, 46-6

The Houston High School football team is 2-0 after a decisive 46-6 victory Friday night at Fayette. The Tigers dominated at the Central Methodist University field. The game was moved to the high school field due to an electrical issue with lighting. It was the second long road trip for...
FAYETTE, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Marion Hansen

Services for Marion Louise Hansen, 91, of Houston, are 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

MARION LOUISE BITTLE HANSEN

Marion Louise Bittle Hansen, daughter of Stanley McCord and Clara Edwards McCord, was born Dec. 7, 1930, in Oxford, Miss. She passed away Sept. 4, 2022, in Houston, Mo. She married Clarence Kenneth Bittle on March 19, 1951. Their only son Kenneth S. Bittle was born in Camp Lejeune, N.C.
HOUSTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Licking, MO
City
Cuba, MO
Houston, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Summersville, MO
Licking, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
houstonherald.com

Lions Club announces fish fry for Sept. 18

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Lions Club announced plans Saturday for its 30th annual homecoming fish fry for Sunday, Sept. 18, at its building on North U.S. 63 next to the chamber fairgrounds. Proceeds benefit the Houston Lions...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Kathleen Sawyer

Services for Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, 87, of Raymondville, are 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

KATHLEEN JEWEL SAWYER

Kathleen Jewel Sawyer, age 87, daughter of James Franklin and America Alice (Barton) Sawyer, was born on April 4, 1935, in Raymondville, Mo. She passed away on Sept. 2, 2022, at her home in Raymondville. Kathleen lived in Raymondville her entire life. She worked as a seamstress at Lee’s in...
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Dr. Larry Mayuga, retired prominent Texas County physician, passes away

A retired doctor who played a prominent role in the health of Texas County residents has passed away. Dr. Larry Mayuga, who practiced medicine from 1973 until his retirement in 2002 at Cabool, passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in St. Louis. He was 85. He operated the Mayuga Clinic at Cabool and was chief of surgery at Texas County Memorial Hospital at Houston for many years. A hospital cafeteria — the Mayuga Café — is named in his honor for the big impact in providing healthcare in the county. The Mayugas were prominent in the Cabool community, and were active in an annual fundraiser that generated significant funds for Hospice of Care, a unit of Texas County Memorial Hospital.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Hhs#The Houston High School#The Lady Tigers
houstonherald.com

Power out for some

A portion of the City of Houston was without electricity Saturday morning. The area was generally around West Highway 17 and southwardly on U.S. 63, officials said.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

One arrested Saturday night in Texas County by patrol

A Springfield woman faces several charges following her arrest Saturday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Latisha M. Waldorf, 33, of Springfield, is charged with DWI, speeding and wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. She was taken to the Cabool Police Department and released to...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

JAMI LYNN CARMACK-VANCE

Jami Lynn Carmack-Vance, was born July 25, 1983, in Rolla, Mo., to Dennis Pryor and Lori Carmack-Miller. She passed away at her home in Hartshorn, Mo., on Aug. 31, 2022, at the age of 39. She was married to Jonathan Vance. Mrs. Carmack-Vance enjoyed thrifting and antiquing as well as...
HARTSHORN, MO
houstonherald.com

Wanted Willow Springs man arrested by state patrol

A wanted Willow Springs man was arrested Saturday on probation violation charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Glen D. Wofford, 49, was wanted in Randolph County, and he was also cited for wearing no seat belt, the patrol said. He was taken to the Howell County Jail.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Sports
houstonherald.com

Raymondville woman escapes injury in crash near Cuba

A Raymondville woman escaped injured Friday in a crash south of Cuba on Highway 19, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2005 Honda CRV driven southbound by Timothy N. Morris, 37, of Steelville, slowed rapidly causing a 2023 Ford E-350 driven by Lisa K. Gonzalez, 49, of Raymondville, to strike the rear of the vehicle.
RAYMONDVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Police investigate missing rifle; wanted man arrested

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •A 20-year-old Houston man reported on Aug. 22 that an American Tactical AR-15 rifle of his had been stolen. The man told an officer he had left the gun at a woman’s Wyn Street residence and it...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Man: Woman assaulted, tried to drown him at Licking residence

The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •Lisa M. Dodd, 59, of 8115 U.S. 63 in Houston, was issued citations for driving without a valid license and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 on Aug. 23.
LICKING, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy